Big Brother 27: Zingbot makes fun of Vince and Morgan’s alleged romance

Big Brother (Image via CBS)

Big Brother season 27 is all about the shocking surprises, as a special fan favourite character seemingly pointed out something in the BB house. It seems like not only humans but even robots are not really okay with Vince’s alleged romance with Morgan Pope.

In Wednesday's episode, Zingbot seemingly returned to the kitchen and was making fun of Vince and Morgan.

The two, who have always denied romance rumours, were seen in a way-too-close relationship in front of all the other houseguests.

The show's eccentric robot has been making fun of contestants since Season 12, and this season is no exception. The Vince-Morgan moment has been going viral online as fans have been questioning their equation while looking at their actions for several weeks now.

With a rather awkward conversation happening between Zingbot and Vince about his ongoing closeness with Morgan, the camera captures quick shots of Kelley Jorgensen, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, and Lauren Domingue as they seem to be in an awkward situation.

Earlier, several house guests had pointed out the fact that Morgan and Vince were getting a bit too close, despite Morgan having a girlfriend.

Big Brother 27: Zingbot points out Vince and Morgan's alleged showmanship

During the funny moments where the robot could not help but point out Vince and Morgan’s alleged closeness, Vince says, asking the silver robot,

“You're talking about my girlfriend, right? You're not talking about Morgan?"

Zingbot's only response was a few excited "zings," which led to an uncomfortable silence in the kitchen and ended when Morgan offered up a simple, "OK."

This comes right after the alleged pair was seen sharing a few cosy moments.

Recently, as viewers saw in the show's 24/7 live feed, Vince is seen lying beside Morgan in bed after he knocked down the pillow wall that separated them.

Vince later crawled over to his co-star while putting his head on her pillow, and asked Morgan to rest her head. Morgan was seen rubbing his head while apologizing to Vince as well.

Vince breaks silence on his alleged romance with Morgan Pope

Vince has denied any romantic involvement with Morgan Pope and has rather stated that their dynamic is purely based on “human chemistry”.

Vince already has a girlfriend of seven years, Kelsey. While not much is known about her, she is reportedly looking after Vince's social media account.

Vince had earlier revealed that the two were in a long-distance relationship before he moved into the Big Brother house.

As per U.S. Sun, Kelsey is reportedly feeling humiliated after seeing Vince's actions and has also unfollowed him on social media. In one of the live feeds, Morgan says,

"If I'm acting like Vinny's girlfriend, I'm acting like the whole house's girlfriend,"

But Vince was quick to come up with something interesting as he quickly replied, saying,

"You're just the housewife, you're the girlfriend of the season and a damn good one at that, everyone loves you!"

Viewers can watch the Big Brother 27 live feeds exclusively on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Stay tuned for more updates.