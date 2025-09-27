Big Brother 27 spoilers: The last three houseguests navigate trust, betrayal, and pressure in the race for the final HOH

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As Big Brother 27 reaches its conclusion, the final three houseguests, Morgan, Vince, and Ashley, have entered the last Head of Household (HOH) competition.

This competition is a three-part challenge that will determine who has the power to decide the final two. The first part of the HOH was contested by all three, with Morgan emerging as the winner. The second part will involve Vince and Ashley, while the third part will feature Morgan against the winner of the second stage.

Each houseguest is managing the pressure of the game, assessing alliances, and preparing for potential outcomes in the final stages. The final HOH will play a crucial role in determining the endgame for the remaining contestants.

The race for Final HOH: Morgan, Vince, and Ashley navigate the endgame on Big Brother 27

Morgan prepares for the Final HOH

Morgan spoke to the cameras about her mindset heading into the final HOH, explaining that she felt a little nervous to leave the house and was concerned about how the public might perceive her. She mentioned her support for Vince, but also expressed worry about a "narrative" being formed. She added that she did not know anyone in the house at the start and intended to do what she needed to advance in the game.

Morgan indicated that she would focus on her performance and rely on her preparation to navigate the remaining competition.

During a discussion with Ashley in the bathroom, Morgan reflected on Vince's gameplay. Ashley commented on how much Vince "lies" and described him as the mastermind, suggesting that Morgan was not fully aware of his tactics. Morgan responded affirmatively. Ashley continued,

"He is very good with his words and he says one thing to a lot of people and does another. That’s the main reason why Ava was saying what she was saying because she’s like, if he gets to the end, it’s going to be hard not to vote for him because he’s very good at this girl. It worked on me."

Vince reflects on his game

Vince spoke with Morgan in the bedroom about his experience in the game. He explained that he does not focus on what others do or their strategies, but instead prioritizes his own "game."

He also noted that being recognized as a "liar" came with challenges, but he was able to navigate difficult situations. Vince acknowledged the obstacles he faced in competitions and his dependence on Morgan's HOHs to move forward in the game.

When discussing his position in the final HOH, Vince mentioned that his only chance to make a more "compelling" case was by winning this last HOH and achieving five HOHs overall, though he noted that currently, that was not the case. He also noted,

"I can literally think I lose to Ashley at this point. You’re going to be known for having minimal alliances, honest, straightforward and winning everything in the second half."

Conversations between houseguests

Ashley and Morgan continued to discuss strategy and alliances. Morgan agreed in response to Ashley’s observation about Vince’s manipulation. Ashley added,

"I love Vince as a person but as a gamer, he is a master manipulator like he is out, girl."

The final HOH, consisting of three parts, will ultimately decide which houseguest holds the power to affect the final two. The results of each stage, combined with the strategic conversations among Morgan, Vince, and Ashley, illustrate the ongoing negotiation of trust, strategy, and pressure as the season reaches its conclusion.

Stay tuned for more updates.