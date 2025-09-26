Big Brother 27 spoilers: One houseguest rises above the rest in Part 1 of the final HOH showdown

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother Season 27 is now in its last leg, as the final three houseguests, namely Vince, Morgan, and Ashley, compete for the $750,000 grand prize.

The September 25, 2025, episode bid farewell to Ava after Vince voted to evict her over Ashley, putting an end to Morgan’s Head of Household (HOH) reign.

The feeds resumed shortly after the live eviction, revealing that Morgan had won the first part of the final HOH competition.

The final HOH competition is conducted in three parts, each to be played on a different day. The winner of the first part automatically advances to the third part of the contest, while the two remaining houseguests compete in the second part.

The winners of the first and second phases then face off in a final battle, where the victor decides who to take to the final two. The houseguest not chosen is evicted immediately and joins the jury.

Thus, as the winner of the first phase, Morgan advanced to the final stage, leaving Ashley and Vince to face off in the second competition.

While Morgan was pleased with her position in the game, Vince was not. He feared he would finish in third place and leave Big Brother without the cash prize or a reputation. As a result, he began to spiral.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Morgan becomes the frontrunner, while Vince fears losing the game







The live feeds returned to reveal that Morgan had won the first phase of the final HOH competition, confirming her spot in the third stage.

While Morgan advanced in the game, the loss weighed heavily on Vince, who was not only displeased with his own performance but also discouraged about making it to the final two of Big Brother eason 27.

Shortly after the HOH contest ended, Morgan and Vince discussed the challenge, with Morgan saying that the “comp was insane.”

Vince chimed in, agreeing that it was “ridiculous.”

While referring to a specific section of the task, Morgan said:



“I’m telling you, oh my god, that parallel portion, if we had to do that one more time, I wasn’t making it.”



Vince agreed with the female Big Brother contestant, complaining about the difficulty level of the challenge.

Later, he became upset about losing and worried that he was not capable enough of taking home the winner’s title.

Morgan comforted him, urging him not to feel discouraged. She reminded him of his previous victories and told him that they were still in the middle of the final HOH competition. So, there were chances he could still win it all.



“It feels very out of my control,” Vince replied, regardless.



He believed he was not living up to his capabilities as he continued to lose challenges.

Since then turned his attention to Morgan, admitting that watching her “win everything is insane.”

He also complained about how Morgan defeated him in everything.

Upon hearing that, she countered, reminding Vince that he had four HOH wins.

But even then, Vince remained unconvinced, noting how Morgan won competitions she did not need to.



“You are just having the success I dreamt of having,” he added.



The Big Brother star firmly believed that he would not win the game and that the grand prize was an “unachievable goal.”

Vince feared that everyone in the jury despised him and that a “rude awakening” awaited him in the real world.

When Morgan asked what he meant by “rude awakening,” he said it was the “public perception” that he worried about.

Earlier in the series, he expressed concern about his relationship status with his girlfriend, Kelsey, and the public’s perception of his closeness with Morgan.

He wondered if Kelsey had “dumped” him because of his relationship with Morgan, which, according to him, was strictly “platonic.”

As a result, he wanted to win Big Brother, so he would at least have something to rejoice about.

Stay tuned for more updates.