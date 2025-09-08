Big Brother 27 spoilers: Housemates debate who played the best game ahead of jury decisions

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As the finale of Big Brother 27 approaches, housemates have begun discussing who they believe played the strongest game in the house.

In conversations earlier this week featured on live feeds, Morgan and Ashley debated potential jury votes, highlighting the importance of evaluating gameplay rather than personal relationships.

While also noting concerns over how jury members may vote based on social connections, Morgan said,

"It should be about who played the best Big Brother game."

Housemates are preparing for upcoming Head of Household competitions and Veto ceremonies, which will influence final jury decisions.

Evaluating game moves ahead of Big Brother 27 jury decisions

Backyard conversations on game strategy

During a backyard discussion, Morgan raised the challenge of assessing each contestant’s performance objectively, noting that Rachel might consider her personal connections with other housemates, especially Ava, when deciding how to vote.

Morgan questioned whether Rachel would vote for Ava based on their closeness, emphasizing the importance of evaluating gameplay over relationships, highlighting the word "connections" as central to this consideration.

Ashley responded in agreement, emphasizing that jury decisions would be based on the game, not only personal closeness. Reflecting the strategy considerations being discussed in the house, Morgan continued,

"Anyone who’s not going to look at the game has to go to jury,"

The conversation also covered potential outcomes of nominations and who might be considered threats in the final rounds. Morgan noted the importance of aligning with certain players, explaining that only one person can win the final "HOH" and that bringing Lauren and Kelley together is not possible because they would always choose each other.

Ashley acknowledged the dynamic, agreeing that strategies are influenced by potential final HOH pairings.

Lounge room discussions on gameplay and alliances

In the lounge room, Morgan and Will discussed past gameplay and the perception of alliances. Morgan reflected on her early experiences, explaining that in week one, she was called a "snake" due to a misperception of a conversation.

She continued that, even though she was not on the block in subsequent weeks, she was actively trying to protect her position in the game. Their conversation addressed how alliances and personal relationships have influenced individual positioning within the house.

Morgan also highlighted the role of competition performance in evaluating who should advance in the game. She explained that Lauren must "touch the block" next week, emphasizing that if Lauren reaches the end without ever being on the block, she would automatically be considered for winning the game, and Morgan indicated she would vote for her in that scenario.

The discussion included considerations of how other players, including Vinny and Kelley, might react to nominations and competitions. Morgan stated,

"Vinny’s just, it’s hard because Vinny is the sweetest thing on the planet and he doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings...He’s worried about the relationships."

Preparing for jury decisions

Housemates have been aligning strategies and planning communication for the live eviction episodes. Morgan emphasized the need for coordination, noting that everyone should be on the same page and quickly discuss plans during the live eviction without worrying about who sees them, highlighting the importance of being "on the same page."

The conversations indicate that decisions around nominations, veto usage, and HOH competitions are being carefully considered as part of the gameplay leading into jury evaluations.

