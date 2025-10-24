What is the meaning of ligature hanging? Circumstances surrounding Emman Atienza's death at 19, explored

Kim Atienza with daughter Emman Atienza (Photo: Instagram/@emmanatienza)

TV host Kim Atienza's daughter Emman Atienza passed away on October 22, 2025. Her family confirmed the news via an Instagram post. Emman was 19 years old at the time of passing.

The Los Angeles County records stated that the cause of death was ligature hanging.

Ligature refers to any flexible material. This type of hanging means using any material to constrict the neck. Emman's body was found at her Los Angeles home.

Her family, father Kim Atienza, mother Felicia Hung-Atienza, and two siblings, Jose and Eliana, said in their statement that Emman brought "joy, laughter, and love" to everyone.

They also noted that her open-minded content made people feel "seen and heard."

"It's with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn't afraid to share her own journey with mental health," the Atienza family wrote.

For the unversed, Emman Atienza made content on fashion and lifestyle. She also frequently brought up body positivity, mental health struggles, and self-expression.

Currently, Emman has over 860,000 followers on TikTok and more than 220,000 followers on Instagram. She was well known among the Filipino Gen Z audience.

Netizens have filled her comment section with condolences.

The internet users noted that Emman Atienza was reportedly a victim of online harassment and called out people who wrote hateful comments under her posts.

"We can't really see people's mental health. To Emman we are very sorry for how the world treated you. She became the voice of those who couldn't speak for themselves, but she was really silent on her own battles. May you find the kind of peace you are looking for Emman," one netizen wrote.

"To every single person that posted a hate comment or bullied this girl I hope you're proud of yourselves. I really hope you struggle with the fact that YOU are responsible for this young woman's death. YOU are the reason her family doesn't get to see her anymore. I hope that fact alone haunts you," another user added.

Last month, Emman Atienza allegedly said that the hate comments badly affected her mental health

According to GMA News's report, Emman supposedly wrote her last message on her Instagram broadcast group.

She reportedly stated that TikTok was like her "little diary" and she used it as exposure therapy, as she was insecure about her looks.

However, the hate comments made her "anxious and dreadful."

Emman Atienza ended her message saying that she wanted a break from social media and would eventually deactivate her TikTok account.

Emman did not deactivate her account. Her last video was uploaded on October 20, 2025. It is a video with her friends. Her last Instagram post was made last week.

Emman Atienza uploaded childhood pictures with her siblings and parents. In the caption, she wrote that the post was dedicated to her childhood.

Stay tuned for more updates on Emman Atienza.