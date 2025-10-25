From Nanny childhood trauma to DDS harassment: Inside Emman Atienza's health struggles in wake of tragic passing at 19

Emman Atienza's childhood trauma and mental health struggles explored in the wake of her death at 19. (Image via Instagram/@emmanatienza)

Filipino television presenter Kim Atienza's daughter, Emman Atienza, passed away at 19 on October 22, 2025. The internet personality was found unresponsive at her Los Angeles home. Her mother, Felicia Hung Atienza, shared the news of her untimely passing on an Instagram post on Friday.

Trigger Warning: This article deals with sensitive topics such as abuse, mental health, and suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled suicide as the cause of Emman's death. She reportedly died by ligature hanging.

Several incidents have resurfaced following the death of Emman, who had struggled with mental health issues and had been vocal about it.

During a November 2024 appearance on Toni Gonzaga's show Toni Talks, Emman opened up about one of her childhood traumas. She revealed that her mental health struggles became a "prominent issue" when she turned 13, and that's when she started therapy.

Emman shared that her depression made it difficult for her to function on a day-to-day basis, and she often resorted to self-harm, such as cutting herself, as the only coping mechanism.

Emman then opened up about the verbal and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her nanny as a child. She explained that her parents being busy with work, her only companion was her "Yaya".

Emman claimed her nanny often called her a "disappointment", "stupid", and "useless", the same insults that online trolls used to throw at her on Twitter. Explaining one of the abusive habits of her nanny, Emman claimed her nanny used to confine her in closed spaces when she was a toddler.

Emman said that whenever she would cry or act disobedient as a 3-year-old, her "Yaya" would convince her that her soft toy could kill her. The nanny would then lock up both Emman and the toy inside the closet. The influencer expressed she would be left with paranoia if a soft toy could actually kill her.

Emman Atienza told Toni Gonzaga that her fear of enclosed spaces subsided after she turned 14. Her nanny also hit her on several occasions. Emman also added that her "Yaya" had discussed adult topics such as sex with her when she was only 3 or 4 years old:

"She'd make me watch p*rn with her."

Emman said she didn't tell her parents at the time about these things, as she didn't realize these weren't normal.

She also opened up about being taken advantage of sexually. Emman said when she was around 13, one of the boys in her school manipulated her into sending him inappropriate pictures. The boy used to share those pictures in a group chat of about 50 other boys. Emman said she was labeled a "wh*re", and a "sl*t" since that incident.

Emman told Toni that she started posting on TikTok and sharing her mental health journey in an attempt to overcome her insecurities and the incessant cyberbullying she had undergone over the years.

Emman Atienza's final message about DDS threats and other negative comments

GMA Network reported that Emman Atienza announced a break from social media in September. She had shared on Instagram:

"I never really did social media for money. I did it for fun, self-expression, and community."

Emman expressed that the "joy and passion" she felt by posting online started to fade. She continued:

"It’s becoming increasingly hard to be authentic and proud over the past few months."

Emman added:

"Don't get me wrong, I can handle hate. I've gotten death threats from DDS every day, misogynists in my comments telling me I'm stupid, and burner accounts of high school bullies trying to egg me on."

Emman Atienza said the constant anxiety of receiving hate always accompanied her excitement about posting online, to the extent she became "hyper-aware of every little thing".

Regardless, Emman Atienza expressed her gratitude for the people who resonated with her content over the years and had extended their love and support to her throughout her vulnerable times.

Emman Atienza's candid addressal of her suicide ideation

In January 2025, Emman Atienza penned a detailed message about her mental health journey on Instagram. She spoke about undergoing "treatment-resistant mental illness" since she was 12. Emman shared she indulged in self-harming in 2024, "after nearly two years of being sober".

Emman had then moved to Los Angeles to seek intensive therapy. She said during her time processing her traumas and trying to heal from it, she was "roofied and assaulted". She spoke out about receiving "snide comments" over her lavish lifestyle or rich privileges.

Emman shared she gradually started getting rid of unhealthy habits as well as relationships and environments, and made "slow but meaningful adjustments". She wrote:

"For so long, I felt invisible. the bullying convinced me i was damaged, inadequate, and worthless. but now i see how wrong i was."

Emman Atienza concluded her message by affirming despite having a rough 2024, she was hopeful about a reason to live as she stepped into 2025.

In June 2025, Emman Atienza took to Instagram to share a clip filmed on March 12, 2023. A visibly tearful and dejected Emman appeared in the clip and said:

"If you're watching this, I've k*lled myself."

However, the video then cuts to snippets of Emman trying to find happiness in small moments throughout her life. Her voiceover went on to narrate how Emman often felt everybody hated her and was only forcing themselves to be her friend.

Emman Atienza penned in the caption:

"Sometimes i forget how much iive genuinely grown in the span of only two years. then i look back at videos like these and can’t help but feel so insanely proud of myself."

She added:

"I wouldn't be where i am today if i didn't keep fighting to get healthy. i hope this gives everyone struggling at least a bit of motivation to keep going"

Emman Atienza's tragic death devastated many of her followers and well-wishers who found light in her content.