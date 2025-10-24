Chainsaw Man fan-favorite Pochita gets his own adorable popcorn bucket for moviegoers

Chainsaw Man Pochita bucket

Anime enthusiasts are in for a delight — and this time, it's in the form of popcorn. One of the most iconic Chainsaw Man mascots, Pochita, is receiving his own popcorn bucket, and it's already turning out to be one of the sweetest and most highly anticipated anime merchandise of the year.

As per reports, cinema-goers in Japan will be able to get their hands on this limited-release popcorn bucket at some cinemas during the premiere of the new Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

Fans went crazy online as the news has generated quite a buzz, with fans simply not getting enough of the cute orange devil dog.

Pochita steals the spotlight again

Pochita has been the most easily identifiable face of the Chainsaw Man series since the anime premiered. With his chainsaw handle protruding from his head and his devoted, puppy-like attitude, Pochita immediately became the emotional center of the series.

In both anime and manga, Pochita is more than just a side character — he is friendship, sacrifice, and hope in a harsh, ugly world. It's no wonder fans adore collecting anything with his face on it, from keychains to plushies. But this popcorn bucket may be the icing on the cake.

Photos posted online depict the bucket of popcorn made to resemble Pochita — right down to his orange hue, small paws, and iconic chainsaw handle. The top opens up to a place for popcorn within, and it's both functional and cute. People are hailing it "the cutest movie merch ever".

Where to get it

The Pochita popcorn bucket will be found in cinemas in Japan screening Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the sequel to the top-rated anime's initial run.

The movie is among the most highly-anticipated anime releases of 2025, succeeding the events that showcased characters such as Denji, Power, and Makima to the international community.

While the bucket is so far announced for Japan alone, global fans are already praying that it finds its way to other nations. Overseas collectors are even importing it the moment sales get underway.

Since Pochita is such a popular character and Chainsaw Man has such a huge global following, it's certain that the popcorn bucket will get sold out in no time.

Fans react online

As soon as the news dropped, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit were flooded with fan reactions. Some users joked that they’d “Buddy at the movie theater told me the Pochita popcorn bucket was $38,” while others shared plans to buy multiple ones — one for display and one for snacking.

Memes, fan art, and edits celebrating Pochita’s new popcorn form have already started trending, showing how much affection the fan community still holds for the character. For many, this is more than just movie merchandise — it’s a fun way to celebrate a character who means a lot to Chainsaw Man fans worldwide.

Chainsaw Man’s ongoing popularity

Since its premiere, Chainsaw Man has become one of the most popular modern anime and manga series. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the story blends dark themes with emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters. The anime adaptation by MAPPA received critical praise for its animation quality and tone, while the fanbase continues to grow across countries.

With the Reze Arc movie on the way, excitement for Chainsaw Man is at an all-time high — and the new Pochita popcorn bucket only adds to the buzz.

A collectible for the fans

For now, fans in Japan will be the first to enjoy this special Pochita bucket. But whether you’re watching the movie in theaters or following the updates online, one thing’s for sure — Pochita has once again stolen the show.