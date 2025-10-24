Boston Blue season 1 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Danny Reagan and Lena Silver (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

CBS’s Boston Blue continues its first season with episode 2, titled “Teammates,” airing Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT. In this episode, Detective Danny Reagan and Lena Silver work on the murder of a whistleblower linked to one of Mae Silver’s court cases. Meanwhile, Jonah and Sean get ready for their first day in the Boston Police Department.

The show started with an intense premiere, introducing Danny Reagan as he adjusted to his new role in Boston and tried to reconnect with his son Sean. The episode focused on family relationships, challenging investigations, and the struggles of working in a city full of tension and corruption.

It also showed the Silver family, a powerful law enforcement family in Boston. Danny’s partnership with Lena brought conflicts between personal loyalty and duty. From Sean’s near-death experience in a fire to discovering the truth behind Andrea Decker’s murder, the first episode gave viewers an exciting start to this new Blue Bloods spinoff.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1 episode 2, called “Teammates,” will air on Friday, October 24, 2025. The episode starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Fans can expect more thrilling investigations, family drama, and Danny Reagan helping his son Sean adjust to life and work in Boston.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 2

Fans can watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 on CBS. The show is part of Paramount Skydance after it merged with Paramount Global. It can be streamed live or on-demand on CBS or through Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus offers an Essential plan for $5.99 a month ($59.99 a year) and a Premium plan for $11.99 a month ($119.99 a year).

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 2

In “Teammates,” Danny and Lena work on a tense case involving a whistleblower who was killed and connected to Mae Silver’s legal work. The investigation tests the team’s sense of right and wrong and challenges their loyalty to family and work.

Meanwhile, Jonah and Sean face their first day as officers and learn what it means to serve Boston while balancing work and personal life. Fans will also see more of the Silver family and how Danny adjusts to living and working in Boston.

A brief recap of episode 1 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 arrives

In Episode 1, “Faith and Family,” Detective Danny Reagan arrives in Boston after his son Sean is badly hurt in a fire while responding to a shooting. Sean, a new Boston PD officer, was thrown through a glass door while helping the victim, Andrea Decker, and ended up in a coma. Danny begins investigating to find out who is responsible.

Working with Detective Lena Silver, the eldest of a well-known law enforcement family, Danny discovers that the fire was meant to cover up Decker’s murder. The investigation also exposes problems with the facial recognition software her company supplied, which often misidentifies people of color.

Danny and Lena follow leads, find suspects, and uncover that Marquis Rawlins falsely confesses to protect his stepson Caleb, creating tension for everyone involved.

The episode also explores the Silver family, their stepsibling relationships, and traditions from both Jewish and Christian backgrounds.

By the end, Sean wakes up in the hospital, family relationships improve, and Danny decides to stay in Boston to help his son and work with the police department. The story sets up future cases with high stakes and family drama.

Watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus