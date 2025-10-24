The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Did Luke and Kira escape?

Image via Apple TV

The Last Frontier episode 4, ‘’American Dream,’’ picks up its plot after the tragic encounter of Frank, Havlock, and Sydney in the buggy, which was left upside down on the cliff, leading Havlock to escape again. With that, we even learn about Sydney’s relationship with Havlock, and the narrative moves ahead from there.

The fugitives are creating havoc all across Alaska, trying to break into the cottages or a going on a manhunt for their survival.

The episode opens with two of the lady inmates, Katherine Van Horn (Kitty) and Vivian Pike, from the plane, trying to survive. Kitty’s leg was stuck in the bear trap, and Vivian was there to help her out.

Kitty says, ‘’I didn’t survive 12 years in a prison and a plane crash to die out here like a beer.’’ She heads to a nearby house for help and holds the house owner at gunpoint, and asks her to unhook the trap.

Even though she helped, Kitty made a violent move and smashed her head with a stone and slid her body into the house.

There, they changed clothes, ate some food, and were ready with their plan to escape to Canada.

Although the house owner, Ruth Reed, was not dead in the attack, Kitty killed her by wrapping a plastic bag over her head.

Later, they found her car and learned that they had murdered a state trooper.

With that, Sarah headed to the cabin to get Luke back, and she discovered the truth that Officer Clint is dead and his son and his girlfriend are in grave danger.

Luke and Kira escape in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4

Sarah’s boss asks her to talk to the therapist, Todd, as she just got out safely from the threats of the most dangerous man roaming in Alaska– Havlock. He is doubting whether she is ready to carry the professional responsibility after that.

She then decided to head to the cabin to get Luke and his girlfriend back home, but she didn’t have her car.

Todd offers her a ride, and right on their way, Sarah informs Frank that she has left.

Frank tries to stop her and tells him that Clint is almost on his way and is bringing the kids home, as he is not aware that Clint is actually dead, and Luke and Kira are held hostage by the fugitive from the plane.

However, Luke and Kira have left the cabin already and are driving on the inmate’s order. On their way, Luke comes up with a plan to escape from the dangerous convict and hints to Kira to wear her seatbelt.

Meanwhile, he smartly unlocks the convict’s seatbelt and drives the car off the road. Nobody gets severely hurt in the accident.

Luke asks Kira to get to the highway, while he gets the convict’s gun and runs out of the scene. They saved themselves by the end of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 4.

When Sarah reached the cabin, she saw blood all over the place, and Luke’s mom had now finally learned that his kid is not safe, and Clint, the officer Frank had sent to bring them back, is dead.

Kitty and Viv tried their best to escape Fairbanks in The Last Frontier episode 4

When the troopers got an update that one of their officers is dead, Frank checks the trail cam, where it shows how Kitty and Viv dragged the body.

At her house, they even found a sweater that Havlock once wore, providing investigators with a stronger motive to dig deeper into the case.

The connection could be more than a coincidence — it might be the missing link that finally leads them straight to Havlock.

While looking at their criminal background, the troopers found that Kitty is ‘’a black widow killer who murdered her 3 husbands, a fiancé, and a widower.’’

Kitty has financial resources, as the $4.2 million she stole was never recovered by the police. Meanwhile, Viv has committed minor crimes such as theft and fraudulent identities, and has a non-violent background.

They stopped by a nearby diner and stole a car. They then headed to a phone booth and searched for the contact for the flightseeing company that could help them get a pilot to fly to Canada.

However, when Frank and Sydney reached, they found page 78 to be missing from the book. After searching around, it turns out the women headed to Aero Excursion to get the list of pilots; however, they got the computer’s passcode and kidnapped a flyboy named Slade.

Kitty asks him to fly them to Canada, but he initially refused. Violent Kitty smashed his hand with a meat hammer, making him agree at any cost. He says that he doesn’t have enough money to get the fuel and the petrol, as he is just a bush pilot.

Kitty, who is a multi-millionaire with the stolen $4.2 million, asked for his account number. She transferred the money through a chip that she kept hidden in her glasses.

Later, Frank and the marshals got a tip-off about their location, and when they got there, they only found Viv.

When asked about Kitty’s and the pilot’s whereabouts, she said that they had headed to a medical store and Kitty had asked her to pack stuff before they flew.

It turns out the Kitty abandoned her and took the pilot with her to escape the state.

Frank asks her to do the same to her and reveal all of her plans. But Vivian makes a fair exchange and asks Sydney to get all of her crimes cleared before she gives in the information.

She revealed to them from where they were going to take off, and the marshals reached in time. Kitty’s condition had worsened—she had lost a significant amount of blood, and her lung problems made her situation critical.

She begged Frank to let her die there, but he insisted the medical team try to save her. However, Kitty attempted to attack Frank with scissors, and to protect him, Sidney shot her, resulting in her death.

At CIA HQ, Mark calls Sidney for help after Havlock outsmarts the agency by tipping off Armen Zhdanko, a Russian hacker, foiling a CIA operation in St. Petersburg.

Zhdanko’s Courier, the man who holds Archive 6 on a hard drive, is in Fairbanks, ready to deliver it to Havlock, who cleverly manipulates locals to access the internet and contact Zhdanko.

Meanwhile, Frank tracks the Courier, identifying him as a Russian man using the alias Vincent Thiago, and must intercept the exchange before Havlock escapes with the archive.

Meanwhile, Viv is now free and has even gotten her way to get all the money that Kitty owned. Frank understands that from the start she was behind her money and asks her for the last time about Havlock and how she got his sweater.

She told them she saw him along the river and gave his sweater and told her that ‘’he has unfinished business with an old friend.’’

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Frank and Sydney will stop the Courier from handing the Archive 6 to Havlock, and how Sarah is going to find Luke and Kira, who ran away from the convict.