What time does The Last Frontier episode 4 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, The Last Frontier, a newly added series in Apple TV+’s library, is making waves with its chilling and thrilling crime story in Alaska. Starring Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick, the U.S Marshal in Fairbanks, faces the deadliest criminal that he has ever dealt with in his life.

The three episodes have already been released, and The Last Frontier episode 4 is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. What begins as planning to resign from his hectic job lands him again in the most dangerous trap, which even risks the life of Frank’s family.

The horrific plane crash has left the inmates freed, roaming across the Alaskan town and holding the civilians as hostages for their demands to work out. Although every inmate is dangerous, some are domestic terrorists, some are murderers, and among them, the master of all is Havlock, who was chained and hooded on the plane.

CIA has been searching for him as he has access to Archive 6, a confidential file that could expose some of their deepest secrets, and Sydney is assigned to bring Havlock back at any cost.

Till now, Havlock has abducted Frank’s wife, Sarah, only to get to know his weaknesses; however, she was rescued in the third episode. Meanwhile, his son Luke is stuck with a criminal at their cabin, and a major revelation has come out where Sydney tells Frank that she is Havlock’s wife.

Release date of The Last Frontier episode 4

The Last Frontier episode 4, "My Autumn's Done Come," is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+ at 12 a.m. ET. The show premiered its two episodes on October 10, 2025, and later it began to follow a weekly release schedule, dropping one episode every week.

The release date of The Last Frontier episode 4 across various regions is listed in the table below

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, October 24, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, October 24, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, October 25, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, October 25, 2025 4 am Central European Time Friday, October 25, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, October 25, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, October 25, 2025 9:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, October 25, 2025 1 pm

How many episodes does The Last Frontier Season 1 have

The show consists of 10 episodes and releases new episodes weekly on every Friday. The show will conclude by dropping its finale episode on December 5, 2025, on Apple TV+. The subscription plan for Apple TV+ starts at $12.99/month, and for new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial.

Here’s a complete episode guide of The Last Frontier

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Good Hearted Woman October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

A brief recap of The Last Frontier episode 3

The third episode, titled “Country as F*uck,” aired on October 17, 2025. The episode began with Frank’s desperate search for his wife, Sarah, and he rescued her with the clue left by Havlock in the box. With that, Sydney has revealed her secret to Frank and shared that Havlock is her husband, leading to a lot of drama ahead in the investigation. Whereas Luke and Kira are now held hostage by the convict, whom they assumed to be just a normal man who needed help. He killed Clint, the officer Frak had sent to bring the kids back from the cabin. Tension peaked in the third episode as the marshals’ helicopter nearly hoisted a tourist buggy into the air when they came in to rescue them and arrest Havlock. But, Havlock escaped again, and in the upcoming episode, he will see him meeting a guy named Armen Zhdanko, whom he texted through the CIA Zeno Gate.

Havlock has also hinted at new threats about to enter Frank’s life, as he has learn about his ‘’little secret,’’ from his basement, where he found that Frank has been hiding a gun, which was basically evidence of some case.

This might be linked to the death of his daughter, Ruby Grace, which could explain why Sarah is also unaware of his secret.

The synopsis of The Last Frontier episode 4 reads,