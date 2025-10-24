Is there a post-credit scene in the Gen V Season 2 finale? Explained

Gen V cast via Instagram @genv

Gen V season 2, the high octane spin off from The Boys created by Eric Kripke, delivered its gripping finale "Trojan" on October 22, 2025 exclusively on Prime Video. Set at Godolkin University, this superhero drama dives into the lives of young supes caught in a world of volatile powers, personal trauma and an escalating human supe conflict.

The finale ties these arcs together while paving the way for The Boys Season 5.

Fans of The Boys universe are familiar with post credit scenes that leave you hanging and tease potentially game-changing developments — for instance, Gen V Season 1 had a scene where Billy Butcher discovers the supe killing virus, so everyone wondered: Is there a post credit scene in Gen V Season 2 Episode 8? No, there isn’t!

The episode has its biggest reveals in the concluding moments of the episode, leading to a huge confrontation without a post-credit tease.

The core cast—Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, and London Thor as Annabeth—brings raw intensity to a story of rebellion and survival.

Season 2 unravels major threads, including Marie’s connection to Homelander through Project Odessa, a secret experiment that produced only two surviving supes: Marie and Homelander.

Why is there no post-credit scene in Gen V season 2’s finale?

Gen V Season 1 ended with a post-credit scene that hooked fans: Billy Butcher sneaking into The Woods and finding the supe killing virus, a direct setup for The Boys season 4.

So expectations were high for a similar tease in Season 2’s finale. However episode 8 skips the post credit scene entirely.

This break from tradition caught viewers off guard, especially given the franchise’s knack for dropping bombshell stingers.

Instead, the episode’s closing moments carry the weight of the setup. Starlight and A Train, key figures from The Boys appear on a desolate road to recruit Marie, Jordan, Cate, Emma, Sam and Annabeth into the resistance against Homelander’s authoritarian rule.

This pivotal scene, backed by a Nine Inch Nails track feels like a finale stinger but happens before the credits roll.

The choice likely stems from the showrunners’ intent to wrap up season 2’s major arcs—particularly Thomas Godolkin’s deadly scheme to control students while seamlessly tying Gen V’s characters to The Boys season 5.

Notably, the supe killing virus, a critical element in season 1, goes unmentioned in the finale, leaving fans curious about its future role.

How the finale sets up The Boys season 5

The absence of a post credit scene doesn’t lessen the finale’s impact—it amplifies the episode's intensity.

Marie, revealed in episode 2 and expanded upon in episode 6 as an Odessa baby alongside Homelander, emerges as a potential counter to his dominance.

Her blood-manipulating powers, which let her withstand Homelander’s heat vision in season 1, could theoretically remove Compound V from his system, rendering him mortal.

The finale’s climax sees Marie confront Thomas Godolkin, the university’s founder, who had survived since 1967 via Compound V and planned to puppeteer students into a massacre.

With Polarity’s help, Marie defeats him by exploding his head in a brutal display of her power. Emotional layers shine through: Doug, Godolkin’s puppeted host, dies tragically at Black Noir’s hands, while Annabeth reconciles with Marie and joins the resistance.

The final scene where Starlight and A Train enlist the group, cements their role in The Boys season 5. With Soldier Boy confirmed to return as Homelander’s ally in 2026, per San Diego Comic Con 2024, the stakes are sky high.

The last episode setup leaves fans eager for the next chapter, questioning whether Gen V season 3 will happen or if the shows are merging into one epic saga.

Gen V Season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video alongside The Boys. The Boys Season 5 will debut in 2026.

