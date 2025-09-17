Did Jordan reveal Andre Anderson’s death? Gen V Season 2 episode 3 ending explained

Gen V season 2 © Amazon Prime Video

Gen V Season 2's first three episodes aired on September 17, 2025, continuing the show's thrilling story. Episode 3 explores Godolkin University's dangerous world of secrets, lies, and superhero politics. The episode reveals major Project Odessa mysteries, leaving fans eager for what comes next.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Gen V Season 2 Episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.

The story takes viewers on a ride of emotions as characters struggle with their own issues and Vought's experiments. The episode centers on Marie Moreau's mysterious origins and Jordan's complicated journey. The threat of Vought's manipulation and the revelation of secrets increase tension between characters.

Characters endure Godolkin University's dangers to discover Project Odessa's truth. This episode answers some long-standing questions, including Andre Anderson's death. Jordan's role becomes more complicated as they face their past and their actions throughout the episode. Jordan reveals Andre Anderson's death during a crucial moment in the episode, which leads to an explosive finale.

What does Jordan reveal by the ending of Gen V Season 2 episode 3?

The last few minutes of Gen V Season 2 episode 3 are very emotional, especially for Jordan Li. At the end of the episode, something shocking happens at the Godolkin Day celebration. Jordan, who had been having a hard time with their feelings all episode long, finally gets up on stage to give a speech that everyone was expecting. Jordan, on the other hand, decides to speak from the heart instead of following the script Stacey wrote for them.



Jordan makes a confession and reveals that they were to blame for the attack on Cate Dunlap, saying that they were the ones who almost killed her. The audience and the students who were there are both shocked by this confession, as they had not been told the truth before.



But the shock doesn't end there. Jordan also reveals shocking news about Andre Anderson's death. This is the part that clears up the earlier mystery about what happened to Andre. Jordan, who is clearly upset and emotional, openly admits that Andre is dead and that they are having a hard time dealing with the loss.



The public admission of these truths changes things at Godolkin University. Now, students are questioning the story that Vought told them. The revelation is a key turning point in the episode. It changes the balance of power at the university and makes the mystery surrounding Vought's dark experiments even deeper.

Jordan’s admission also sparks a series of consequences. The students begin to turn against them, realizing that they have been kept in the dark about the truth. Vought’s control over the narrative is challenged, and it is clear that this admission will have lasting effects on the characters' relationships and the ongoing investigation into Project Odessa. The episode ends with more questions than answers, leaving fans on edge about the direction the series will take next.

Marie’s discovery about Project Odessa

In Gen V Season 2 episode 3, the plot takes a significant turn as Marie, Jordan, and Emma dive deeper into Project Odessa. After discovering unsettling clues about the project’s dark past, the trio investigates further at Polarity’s house. They uncover files linking Marie to the mysterious Odessa project. The investigation takes an unexpected direction when they all come to the conclusion that Marie might be the key figure in this project, with some believing she is the "chosen one."



Marie struggles to accept that she may be the result of a twisted experiment and that Odessa may have been linked to Nazis during World War II. This disturbing discovery raises questions about Marie's heritage and the project's terrifying potential. When she meets Pam, she learns shocking details about Marie's conception and mysterious medical interventions following her birth.

Cate’s struggle with her powers

Cate's powers continue to cause her great emotional turmoil in this episode. After brain surgery, Cate returns to university to find her fans and powers in high gear. Cate struggles with her powers and realizes she may lose them forever. Losing her powers leaves her vulnerable and forces her to deal with the consequences.

Cipher warns Cate about being useless to Vought, compounding her problems. Cate must prove herself by regaining her powers, or Vought will discard her, says Cipher. Cate's distress grows as she realizes her Godolkin University future is precarious.

Cate faces more challenges after meeting Sam. Cate cannot save Sam, whose mind has been altered by her powers. After a physical altercation, Jordan intervenes, revealing a new side of their character.

Marie’s Confrontation with Pam

In Gen V Season 2 episode 3, Marie's confrontation with Pam is one of the most emotional and revealing. After years of searching for answers, Marie meets Pam, a lifelong influence. Marie discovers during their conversation that Godolkin University medical staff intervened in her birth. This shocking revelation raises more questions about Vought's role in Marie's creation and her origins.

Marie must also face the fact that Pam has lied about Annabeth's whereabouts. Marie lashes out at Pam under the stress of this confrontation, revealing her years of pain and abandonment.

The episode ends with Jordan's dramatic confession at the Godolkin Day party, where they openly admit to being involved in Cate's attack and Andre's death. There will be long-lasting effects on both Jordan and the other characters as a result of what he said.

Gen V Season 2 episode 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.