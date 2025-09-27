Big Brother 27 spoilers: Final 3 reflect on past drama and relationships as $750K finale approaches

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 is now in its final stages, with the competition intensifying ahead of the September 28, 2025, finale.

Recent updates from the live feeds showed Morgan stepping closer to the finish line by winning part one of the final Head of Household (HOH) competition, while Ashley joined her by defeating Vince in the second phase of the contest.

Morgan and Ashley will soon go head-to-head in the third round, the winner of which will decide their final two opponents.

As the players waited for their fate, each striving to win the $750,000 grand prize, they reflected on past events and relationships during their last few nights in the Big Brother house.

The live feeds captured Morgan and Ashley discussing Zach’s $10,000 “power,” with Morgan revealing that he justified not using it on himself because he wanted to protect her from nominations.

Later, Morgan, Ashley, and Vince enjoyed Italian food for their “final 3 dinner” and discussed past events and different houseguests of the season.

Morgan spoke about her and Vince’s relationship, dismissing all doubts about having a romantic relationship with him. Vince added to the conversation, further clarifying that they were strictly friends.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Vince apologizes to Ashley for not congratulating her sooner on her HOH win







During a private conversation, Vince apologized to Ashley for not congratulating her sooner on her HOH win.

He confessed he was embarrassed at how he acted after losing to her, admitting that he should not have had that emotional crash out.

He then reflected on the HOH task, noting that it did not make sense to him and that he would not be able to complete it even if he tried again.

Ashley tried to comfort him by urging him not to regret his performance.



“Do not feel bad because we did the exact same thing,” she added.



Regardless, Vince continued to criticize his performance, mentioning how he could not process the task whatsoever.

Shortly after, during a conversation with Morgan, Ashley discovered what Zach had said after he refused to use his $10K power to save himself from eviction.

Zach had won a special $10K prize power during the season premiere, which allowed him the opportunity to take himself off the block if nominated.

However, he chose not to use the advantage on himself, even when he was on the block. His decision led to his eviction from Big Brother season 27.

While reflecting on Zach’s game, Morgan told Ashley that the advantage was not just a cash prize.



“He told me the week of his eviction that his $10K wasn’t just $10K. What it was, was a power that he could use to take himself off the block. Because it was like a Veto and whoever was the Active HOH would have earned the $10K,” Morgan shared.



The Big Brother cast member added that Zach told her he didn't use it because he thought she would get nominated as his replacement, and he didn't want that.

Morgan also mentioned that Zach made the decision, convinced he would have the votes to remain in the competition.

Later, the live feeds returned to showcase the final three Big Brother houseguests having dinner, with Morgan and Vince discussing the public perception of their friendship.

Morgan argued that although she and Vince shared a bed, they had their own blankets and pillows.

Vince chimed in, calling it a “kid sleepover with a girl and a boy.” He further pointed out that they had a “barrier” made of pillows to separate their spaces.

Regardless, Ashley stated that the idea of them being in a romantic relationship was “leaned into.”

Morgan believed it happened because of the way it was highlighted by Zingbot.

The Big Brother houseguests then spoke about some of the other contestants and past events.

Stay tuned for more updates.