Big Brother 27 episode 37 recap: Final 4 eviction plays out as jury lineup is completed

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As Big Brother 27 moved into its Final 4 eviction episode, the game narrowed to its last stages with the jury about to be completed.

Earlier in the week, Keanu Soto was sent out of the house on a 2-0 vote, leaving Ava Pearl, Ashley Hollis, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro as the remaining contenders for the $750,000 prize.

With Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions shaping the outcome, the episode determined which three houseguests would reach finale night. By the end, Ava became the final juror, officially completing the group that will decide the season’s winner.

Big Brother 27 Final 4 eviction and jury lineup revealed







Keanu’s exit interview and jury house arrival

Keanu Soto, eliminated before the live show, sat down with Julie Chen-Moonves to discuss his eviction.

He explained that Jimmy Heagerty "sabotaged" his social game at the beginning of the season and that it impacted his standing with both allies and competitors.

Keanu added that despite being aligned with Vince, Rylie Jeffries, and Adrian Rocha, his trust eroded following competition outcomes.

Reflecting on his decision-making, Keanu said, "There's a human element in this game," and explained that the grace he extended to Vince during the endurance Head of Household competition was "the move."

He emphasized that one of his goals was not to allow his kindness to be taken as weakness, stating,



"If that's why I left the game, then I'm okay with that."



Morgan wins Head of Household

The three eligible players, Ashley, Ava, and Morgan, competed in the "Forensiscope" Head of Household competition. Each maneuvered an oversized cube-cage around a platform to align evidence symbols.

While Ava and Ashley struggled, Morgan secured the win, earning her second HOH title and a guaranteed spot in the final three.

Following her victory, Morgan nominated Ava and Ashley for eviction. In her speech, she highlighted their "best" and "impeccable" social games as the reasoning for her nominations.

Both nominees acknowledged that the Power of Veto would ultimately control the week’s outcome.

In the "Organized Crime" Veto competition, all four houseguests arranged season events chronologically in a slide puzzle.

Morgan completed her board while Vince had only half solved, securing her another win. Vince described her victory as the "second best" result for his safety.

During the week, tensions briefly arose between Morgan and Vince after he joked that he would be "dominating" the second half of the season if she were not there.

He later added that Lauren would have been just as good as Morgan in the game, comments that Morgan did not receive positively.

Live eviction, and Ava joins the jury

At the Veto Meeting, Morgan declined to use her power, leaving both Ava and Ashley as final nominees. Ava addressed Vince directly, telling him not to contact her after the show, while Ashley acknowledged his "tough decision" and hoped his choice would align with her own.

Vince cast the sole vote to evict Ava, ending her run in fourth place.

In her exit conversation with Julie, Ava clarified that her earlier remark was intended humorously, saying she was "busting his chops."

The broadcast also revealed unseen footage of Ava hosting a house meeting before the live show, during which she told Morgan that Vince had said he would not take her to the final two.

Ava explained that she did not expect the revelation to change the outcome, but that she "just wanted Morgan to be reminded that Vince has been lying."

With Ava’s eviction, she officially became the final member of the jury that will determine the winner of Big Brother 27.

The remaining three players, Ashley, Morgan, and Vince, now advance to the final Head of Household competition, which begins in the next episode.