AD Smith reveals Ollie Sutherland was put in "time out" after their Perfect Match drama

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland from Perfect Match

Perfect Match season 3 runners-up, AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland, got engaged just six months after filming ended and are now expecting a baby.

Despite their current status, their journey had its challenges. In an interview with People, published on August 15, 2025, AD revealed that it took her a while to recover from the drama that unfolded between her and Ollie in the show.

"Ollie was in time out for a while. He had a lot of making up to do, but we focused on intentionality in our relationship and just being open and honest with each other about what we wanted out of our own personal lives and what we wanted as a couple," AD explained.

Ollie and AD's time on Perfect Match got complicated after Love Island alum Justine Joy arrived in the villa.

Ollie matched with the newcomer and even kissed her, all while AD was temporarily removed from the series. After AD returned, Ollie lied to her about kissing Justine.

The matter escalated after Justine disclosed the truth to AD, who slammed Ollie for being dishonest. Despite the tension, the pair managed to find their way back to one another.

Perfect Match star AD Smith shares how she and Ollie recovered after their explosive dispute

AD stated that their recovery journey was a gradual process, during which they both focused on improving their communication and reworking themselves.

She praised her partner for being "open and honest and transparent" with her since the show, admitting that it was all she wanted.

As for Ollie, he owned up to his mistakes and explained that his changed behavior was the "best form of apology."

He added that he had done a "complete 180" not only in terms of his actions but also in maintaining healthy communication.

Despite the obstacles they faced, AD confessed that she knew Ollie was the one for her from the moment "he walked through the door."

"That was my man... immediately. I never thought I would be one of those girls that's like when you know, you know, but it was just something good about his aura and his energy when he came in," she expressed.

On the contrary, for Ollie, the realization happened over time. The Perfect Match star mentioned that it was "an amalgamation of beautiful, tender moments" that made him develop feelings for AD.

However, Ollie realized how important AD was to him after he sabotaged his connection with her by pursuing Justine.

It was then that he understood that what he had with AD was not something casual.

"I don't know if that even makes sense, but almost losing her just made me realize how important she was to me," he added.

Perfect Match stars AD and Ollie talk wedding plans and their future as parents

Ollie confessed that he was excited but nervous about meeting his daughter soon.

He wanted to do his best and believed that he and AD would be "amazing parents."

As for their wedding, AD shared that although they were planning every day, she did not want to rush into anything.

Instead, she wished to enjoy being Ollie's fiancée for the time being. However, her Perfect Match partner chimed in, saying that the wedding plans were ongoing.

Lastly, they shared that they planned to have two ceremonies, one in the United States and another in the U.K.

AD added that she wanted the location to be the beach, as they met at the beach and even got engaged on the beach.

