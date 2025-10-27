90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine gives birth to Matilda following eight hours of labor

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 returned with a new episode, titled Oh, My God, It's a Girl!, on October 26, 2025.

The segment showcased Jasmine giving birth to her and Matt’s daughter, Matilda, following a difficult eight hours of labor.

Matt had to rush Jasmine to a birth center after Jasmine went into labor past midnight. At the center, she gave birth in a bathtub with the assistance of a midwife while Matt held her hand and supported her throughout the process.

While Jasmine was stressed about things that could go wrong, Matt was equally worried about whether they made the right choice by going to a birth center instead of the hospital.

Despite being down with “intense” contractions, Jasmine wanted to approach the childbirth like a “pro” as she was excited about meeting her daughter.

Matt, on the other hand, admitted that he felt “powerless” during the entire process, as he could do nothing but watch Jasmine endure the pain.

He prayed for the baby to come out safely and for Jasmine not to face any complications.

As soon as the contractions intensified, Jasmine was moved into a tub, where she writhed in pain, delivering her daughter.

“I’ve never felt that level of depth of love”: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Matt reacts to becoming a father







After eight hours of labor, Jasmine ultimately gave birth to her daughter and held her on her chest, while Matt watched the two bond.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Jasmine expressed that she had envisioned how her daughter might look, but nothing compared to how “perfect” she actually was.

According to her, she looked like an “angel.”

When producers asked Jasmine why the child was named Matilda, Jasmine explained that it stemmed from a joke.



“I used Matt Matilda. In Matilda, you can see the name Matt and it’s Matt and Matty because that’s how we call her,” she said.



Jasmine mentioned that although the process was painful and unmedicated, it was “worth every second of pain” because it brought her closer to her daughter.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star added that having Matt by her side during childbirth was extremely meaningful to her.

She admitted that she trusted him like she had never trusted anyone before. Jasmine appreciated him for supporting her when she was at her lowest and the “most vulnerable.”

After seeing how unconditional his love was, Jasmine felt she could trust him with anything because she believed he would have her back under every circumstance.

Moreover, she was confident he would become a “good dad.”

As for Matt, he struggled to grasp the significance of his becoming a father. Not only was he overjoyed to have his daughter in his arms, but he was also scared since Matilda was “small and fragile.”



“I’m telling you, I’ve never felt that level of depth of love, and it’s like this is what life is about. It’s not about what your cars are, and it don’t matter how much money you got, and all the other garbage that we try to tell each other. That’s not what it’s about. What it’s about is this very moment,” Matt expressed his feelings in a confessional.



The male cast member added that no other experience could match what he felt while holding his baby in his arms.

Matt then promised Matilda that he would spend the rest of his life taking care of her.

Stay tuned for more updates.