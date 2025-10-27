90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Gino wishes to delay divorce to hold Jasmine accountable for her betrayal

Gino from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired a new episode on October 26, 2025, which saw Gino speak to his lawyer, Robert, about the legalities of charging Jasmine with immigration fraud and their divorce.

While Gino was determined to make Jasmine pay for betraying him, his attorney warned him that he would legally be presumed the father of Jasmine and Matt’s child and responsible for paying child support if he did not divorce Jasmine soon.

Although the news caught Gino off guard, he stood his ground, refusing to let Jasmine get her way.



“I’m not quite ready yet,” he said.



Gino then explained his reasons, saying he did not want the divorce to affect his finances.

He stated that he wanted the market to drop before filing for divorce so that he would face the least financial impact.

Another reason why he wanted to delay the process was to threaten Jasmine’s stay in the United States.

According to him, if he divorced her right away, it would allow Jasmine to get the “permanent 10-year card,” which he did not want her to get.

She was a holder of the two-year probationary card, whose conditions could only be changed if Jasmine were divorced.

Consequently, Gino wanted to delay the divorce to hold Jasmine accountable for her betrayal.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Gino finds out he can be presumed the father of Matt and Jasmine’s baby







Gino was determined to hold Jasmine accountable for immigration fraud, claiming she married him for a green card and then left him afterward.

However, his attorney, Robert, warned Gino that seeking vengeance and delaying filing for the divorce to make Jasmine pay would eventually backfire.

He explained to him that, under Michigan state law, Gino would be presumed the father of Jasmine and Matt’s baby, since the two of them were still legally married.

As a result, he would be responsible for paying a hefty sum as child support.



“Child support alone is going to be hundreds of thousands of dollars that you’re gonna be paying for a baby that you said is not yours,” Robert explained.



The attorney advised Gino not to take such a risk and to take action immediately.

Gino was caught off guard by the turn of events, as he criticized Jasmine for sabotaging his life.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Gino said that when Jasmine came to him with the pregnancy news, he thought it would benefit his case as it would prove “adultery.”

However, he had not anticipated that the law would presume him to be the father of the child.



“This is ridiculous. She really messed up my life,” he expressed.



Robert then threw another curveball at Gino, informing him that it would take at least 180 days to get divorced since there was a minor child involved.

Despite Robert’s warnings, Gino was determined to wait it out as he did not want Jasmine to get away with everything.

The attorney also informed the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star that in case Jasmine got deported or filed for divorce from Florida, it would complicate things and cost him more money.

After much consideration, Gino began to rethink his decision.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Jasmine files for divorce

On October 25, TMZ reported that 39-year-old Jasmine published a notice in Pinellas County, Florida’s La Gaceta newspaper, announcing that she had filed for divorce from Gino in August.

As per the outlet, the reality TV star took such a drastic step because she was unable to present Gino with divorce papers at his Michigan home.

However, Gino’s attorney, Thomas, claimed his client had filed first in Michigan, alleging that Jasmine refused service of his divorce documents in an attempt to get service for her own case.

Stay tuned for more updates.