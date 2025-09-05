5 things you didn’t know about The Young and the Restless fame Lucas Adams

Lucas Adams is slated to step into the role of Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Nick’s son is slated to return to The Young and the Restless in the latter months of 2025. Previously portrayed by Rory Gibson, actor Lucas Brentley Adams is stepping in to play Noah.

Incidentally, Rory vacated the role in 2023. As per the soap’s storyline, Noah is in Europe. His parents recently visited him after the end of the arc involving Sharon’s abduction with Phyllis. With Adams’ casting, Noah may be back in Genoa City after being off-screen for a long time.

Meanwhile, the current plot of The Young and the Restless revolves around the return of Cane Ashby. He tagged the townspeople along using a fake alias, Aristotle Dumas, as he offered business propositions before inviting them to his French estate and revealing himself.

Following three deaths on his estate and his dishonesties, Cane earned universal dislike from the Newmans, the Abbotts and the Winters.

Currently, Cane is in town trying to woo Lily back into his life on The Young and the Restless. He has Holden as his employee and Amanda as his attorney. While Phyllis is rearing to work for him, Cane wants Michael to join him as a fixer. The long-running soap is also covering the Claire-Kyle fallout, and Mariah and Tessa’s separation.

The Young and the Restless: 5 surprising facts about Lucas Adams

1) Lucas Adams wanted to be a certified and licensed athlete

A third child in his family, Adams’ parents were both college athletes. He played three sports during his senior high school year - football, basketball and baseball. Although he was an All-District in all of them, he was recruited out of high school for baseball.

Adams planned to pursue college if he was awarded a full scholarship and continue with his dream of being an athlete. However, he turned to acting when his school did not offer him his choice. He relocated to Los Angeles to become an actor.

2) He made an appearance on The Young and the Restless 13 years ago

Adams briefly portrayed a teenager named Wesley in the CBS soap in 2012. At the time the show was following a teen-centric story arc. Adams was a day player for one episode. While the role was brief, it began his television career.

Later, he was part of other soap operas for longer durations. His portrayal of Tripp Dalton on the NBC/Peacock soap, Days of Our Lives, earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2019.

3) Adams has been part of many shows and movies

Starting his career in 2011 with the short film, Big Feet, Adams went on to act in nine other movies. That includes Red Wing, Wolves at the Door, Urban Myths, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

On television, The Young and the Restless was his first show, which he followed with an episode of Dexter and the Television movie, The Great Halloween Puppy Adventure. Some of his other shows include Liv and Maddie, Days of Our Lives, Those Who Can’t, and True Blood.

4) Adams married his Liv and Maddie co-star

Shelby Wulfert was Lucas Adams’ co-actor on Liv and Maddie where they worked together for about two years. They started dating in 2015 and continued till 2021 when they announced their engagement.

One year and three months after their July 2021 engagement, Adams and Wilfert tied the knot in October 2022. They had their wedding ceremony at the Chateau Hiddenwood, an estate in Texas’s Waxahachie. People magazine covered the event.

5) Adams is a video game aficionado

Adams loves playing video games during his leisure time. One of his favorite games is the Formula 1 Sim Racing. The game, played using a steering wheel for realistic experience, holds Adams’ attention for a longtime if he gets hooked to it.

Moreover, he named his dog after a video game. His pet is called, Lando Auditore, where the last name comes from Enzio Auditore da Firenze, the fictional protagonist of the game, Assassin Creed.

The first part of the dog’s name comes from Lando Calrissian, a character of the Star Trek series, who is the administrator of Cloud City and a friend of Han Solo.

Watch out for Adams’ Noah on The Young and the Restless as the prodigal son returns to the soap’s storyline.