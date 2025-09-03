Young Thug references Denzel Washington while reacting to fears of getting canceled over recently leaked jail calls

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The leaked audio clips from Young Thug's alleged interrogation, that have been making rounds on the internet lately, have created a buzz in the entire hip-hop industry, eliciting reactions from many major figures like 50 Cent and Ralo.

In the face of the backlash he's facing on social media, the Atlanta rapper seemingly responded by sharing a post that references Denzel Washington on his Instagram story on Wednesday, September 3.​

The quote on the post, which has the picture of the Gladiator actor, reads:

"Denzel Washington says 'who cares' when asked if he's ever worried about being cancelled or losing public support."

While Thugger has yet to address the leaked clips himself, the allegations made in them are certainly controversial enough to send the social media abuzz.

Young Thug was heard criticizing Kendrick Lamar after in his latest leaked audio clip

Young Thug's cryptic Instagram story comes in the wake of another leaked audio clip that dropped on social media on Tuesday (September 2). In the recording, Thugger was heard taking shots at Kendrick Lamar after the latter declined a feature on his 2023 album, Business Is Business.

Thug said:

"These n****s too big, like ‘I ain’t doing no features,’ why? Why wouldn’t you wanna do a feature for a superstar? Put somebody on! It’s okay to run your few hundred M’s up, but who’d you help, though?"

Taking things further, Young Thug even compared the GNX rapper to his latest rival, Drake, saying:

"That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, EVER in life."

He also suggested that the Not Like Us rapper should get features from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, or himself, to enhance his mainstream appeal, hinting at the fact that K-Dot didn't have the full support of the East Coast.

Thugger then went on to mock Kendrick's bare minimum use of social media, claiming that the rapper should delete his social media account altogether if he's that keen to prove his disconnect from the internet.

In another clip, Young Thug was heard criticizing the Migos - a hip-hop group consisting of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo on the subject of the record label they were signed to - Quality Control Music. Thugger said:

"The people are only buying your label because of [Lil Baby]. They’re not buying your label because of no motherf**king Migos. Them n***as in the red, them n***as ain’t making no munyun."

Young Thug was released from prison last year in October, after the rapper accepted a plea deal in his RICO case. While he's still on probation for the coming 15 years, the rapper is free to live outside jail.