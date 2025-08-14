World's 'longest' wrestling match raises $37K in 22-hour charity Twitch stream but Guinness refuses to recognize the feat

Participants of the world's longest wrestling match (Image via Instagram/@evil.uno)

A Canadian wrestling match, live-streamed on Twitch, broke the unofficial record for the longest pro wrestling match ever. In an unprecedented feat, the Canadian pro wrestling show, Mystery Wrestling, co-founded by AEW wrestler Evil Uno, hosted the longest match to raise $36,900 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The match, which was held on August 11 and August 12, ran for a record 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds, as per Cultaholic. However, the Guinness Book of World Records refused to officially recognize the feat as it required the show to pay a large fee to verify the record. In a post on X, Evil Uno claimed,

“We were in contact with Guinness World Record to make our attempt official. BUT… they’ve just told us it’s a minimum of 16000 USD to do so. We just can’t spend that in good faith. All to say, this will be an unofficial attempt at the world’s longest pro wrestling multiman match!”

Evil Uno’s August 11 attempt to host the longest pro wrestling was successful, as Mystery Wrestling’s event surpassed 21 hours, 44 minutes, and 34 seconds, an official Guinness record set by Japan’s Ehime Prowrestling in 2021.

All about the world’s longest wrestling match, which was also live-streamed on Twitch

Mystery Wrestling, in partnership with C4 Wrestling, proposed a 24-hour 16-person Cibernetico match to raise funds for the cancer charity at Gatineau, Quebec, as per Dexerto.

Former AEW star, Stu Grayson ended up winning the belt after defeating Junior Benito by pinfall, noted Cultaholic. Sharing his views on the grueling match on X, Grayson wrote,

“I'm the winner of the longest wrestling match ever ! Praise me ! 21 hours, 49 minutes, 12 seconds!”

While responding to a comment on his post about how it felt to be a part of the longest wrestling match, Grayson added,

“It was the most difficult thing I've ever done. That's what everyone else in the match said. It was easy for me because im STU !”

In a long nail-biting thriller, wrestlers such as Dante Dubois, HADDY, Gabriel Floyd, Joe Jobber, Jeff Fury, KJ Swayde, Katrina Creed, Cecil Nyx, Alvin Turner, Dreya Mitchell, Mathis Myre, Jason Exile, Xander Orion, and Top Dog participated, according to Dexerto.

Evil Uno noted in a post on X that the Twitch live stream of the match had a peak of 15,000 live viewers and also managed to have 400,000 unique viewers. He wrote:

“Thank you to anyone who spent a minute watching @MysteryWrestlin during that 24 hour stream. Thank you to @Twitch for promoting us on the front page (and donating!). We once peaked at over 15000 live viewers and had over 400 000 unique viewers throughout the entirety of the stream.”

Uno also wrote an appreciative message on X for Stu Grayson, who he said was one of the people to physically perform the most during the 24-hour stream:

“Stu Grayson: we might not see eye to eye all the time, but there is no denying you are one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and a great friend. You’re No Nonsense approach to the craft has made you undeniable. He barely broke a sweat in 24 hours while likely doing the most amount of work. The crazy part is it just doesn’t surprise me. Stu is a freak. A maniac. @stu_dos”

The stream of the longest match is available to view on Twitch, and Mystery Wrestling has also shared clips from the stream to its social media pages.