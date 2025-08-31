Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take their time before walking down the aisle?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged. The two, who went public with their relationship nearly two years ago, shared the big news on August 26 through a joint Instagram announcement.

Sources close to them told PEOPLE magazine that the award-winning singer and the NFL star are just enjoying the thrill of being engaged for now and not making big wedding plans yet. At this moment, they're just happy to share their big news with everyone. According to PEOPLE:

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift confirm engagement with heartfelt backyard proposal

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and world famous pop star Taylor Swift have officially taken the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement with a playful post, saying, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." The couple shared some pictures capturing the proposal amid a striking floral display.

Families of the lovely couple are glad. Taylor Swift's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Donna, is already preserving keepsakes from the milestone, reportedly. According to PEOPLE:

"Donna is already saving little things from this time, like photos, notes, and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple."

This announcement came after Taylor Swift said on the New Heights podcast that her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, comes out on October 3.

