"Why you always at Diddy house?" - Cardi B disses BIA on the track "Pretty & Petty” from "AM I THE DRAMA?"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? is scheduled to drop at midnight tonight (Friday, September 19), the rapper teased another unreleased song from the album, titled Pretty & Petty.

In the lyrics of the track (as shared in a tweet by XXL Magazine), Cardi appears to be taking a dig at fellow rapper, Bia. The WAP rapper says on the song:

"Why you always at Diddy house?/ I heard they combed that lil kitty out/ Tell these folks what's it's really about/ Why you all in people's face with that sh*tty mouth?/ Diarrhea BIA, breath so stank You can smell 'em before you see 'em."

For the unversed, Cardi B and Bia were involved in a rap feud last year. The budding tensions between the female rappers finally reached its climax in March 2024, when Cardi gave a verse on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's Wanna Be remix.

On her verse, the Bongos rapper dissed Bia.

Following the track's release, Cardi also spoke about it candidly on an Instagram Live, telling fans how Bia was the one who started the beef by sending subliminal shots her way.

The following month, Bia took shots at Cardi B in her rap on Dreezy's Bitch Duh remix, saying:

"I hear b*tches poppin’ sh*t and that’s so funny to me/ How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?"

While it seemed like things had appeared to settle between Bia and Cardi by the end of 2024, the latter's Pretty & Petty seems to have renewed the tension.

Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA? has a star-studded tracklist

Tracklist for ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ by Cardi B. Out tonight. pic.twitter.com/EkzynYUZF8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 18, 2025

While Cardi B did take her time with the second album's release, AM I THE DRAMA? does compensate for the fact with its long tracklist, involving 23 songs.

Two of these songs are Cardi's previously-released hits, Up and WAP.

Cardi's latest album not only boasts an abundant tracklist but also a fair share of collaborations from big names in the hip-hop industry.

Some of the much-antipicated collaborations on AM I THE DRAMA? are:

Summer Walker on Dead and Shower Tears

Kehlani on Safe

Cash Cobain on Better Than You

Selena Gomez on Pick It Up

Tyla on Nice Guy

Megan Thee Stallion on WAP

Lizzo on What's Goin On

Janet Jackson on Principal

Lourdiz on On My Back

So far, the Please Me rapper has dropped two songs from her album - Outside and Imaginary Playerz - both of which have been well-received on digital streaming platforms.

Days before the album's release, Cardi B also revealed that she was planning on touring to support it next year.

The rapper announced her first-ever arena tour - the Little Miss Drama Tour - earlier this week. It will kickstart next year, on February 11, and is scheduled to have more than 30 shows across North America.