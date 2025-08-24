Why was Norman Reedus' son arrested in 2021? Sentence explored as Mingus Reedus detained again for alleged assault

Helena Christensen being papped with Mingus Reedus, her son with Norman Reedus (Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen’s son, Mingus, has found himself in legal trouble again. The authorities detained the 25-year-old music producer-model on Saturday, August 23, on the allegations of assaulting a woman at his Chelsea apartment.

It is not Mingus's first arrest, as the police took him into custody in September 2021. Norman Reedus’ son, then 21, had allegedly punched a 24-year-old woman in the face, NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) confirmed to People then.

The police reportedly responded to a 911 call around 10:15 pm, regarding an incident near Mulberry Street and Baxter Street. The woman asserted in her complaint that the alleged assault happened after a verbal confrontation with Mingus, who was not identified initially.

People reported that the alleged victim was taken to the hospital after she, according to police, received an injury under her left eye. The magazine confirmed that the 24-year-old woman was in stable condition. At the same time, the authorities took Mingus in custody following the incident.

According to The New York Daily News, the woman and her friends attended the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy, NYC. Mingus claimed while speaking to the outlet that the woman appeared to be drunk. He admitted throwing his arm out, but asserted that it was instinctual. Mingus Reedus said:

“I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.”

Norman Reedus’ son alleged:

“We didn't think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend. It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”

Norman Reedus’ son, Mingus, accepted a plea deal in March 2022

Months after the incident in Little Italy that led to his arrest, Mingus accepted a plea deal. According to the New York Post, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The court handed the then-22-year-old a conditional discharge.

Per the Post, Mingus Reedus was required to stay out of trouble for a year. At the same time, the court directed the model to attend at least five counseling sessions. However, the lawyer representing Norman Reedus’ son expressed:

“I'd like my client to take less responsibility, but that's the nature of negotiations.”

According to Newsweek, the assistant district attorney stated that the plaintiff desired the defendant to take more accountability than what was offered in the plea deal.

Norman Reedus’ firstborn is now facing charges like third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing after a recent incident at his Chelsea, NYC apartment. According to the New York Post, the prosecutors have also charged him with counts of “reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment.”

The authorities reportedly responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning, but the prosecutors alleged that the abuse started on Friday night. Mingus Reedus allegedly choked and assaulted the woman, with whom he once had an “intimate relationship.”

However, Priya Chaudhry, the defense attorney representing the model-musician, argued that the woman's bruising was unrelated to what happened on Saturday morning. Chaudhry claimed that her client was concerned about the alleged victim.

According to the defense attorney, Mingus had ended his months-long relationship with the 33-year-old woman, who was allegedly distressed and took sleeping pills to end her life. Mingus Reedus reportedly called 911 and was arrested on Saturday morning.

Per the NY Post, the 25-year-old called the incident a “misunderstanding” to a correspondent when police detained him on August 23. Norman Reedus’ son appeared in court on his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court the same day.

The Post reported that after the police reported to Mingus’ apartment following his 911 call, the plaintiff accused him of attacking her. The first responders rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, and she is reported to be in stable condition.