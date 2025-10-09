Korean streamer Yoon Ji-ah killed by a man in his 50s after rejecting his $70,000 gifts

Korean streamer Yoon Ji-ah murdered by 50-year-old fan following $70K gifts

Rising TikTok star Yoon Ji-ah was killed on September 11 in Muju County, North Jeolla Province, and the news went viral in the country. Local reports from The JoongAng, The Chosun Daily, and Chosun Biz revealed that her body had bruises and was strangled. A subsequent autopsy confirmed that she died of asphyxiation because the neck was compressed.

Officials are checking into the sad end of Korean star Yoon Ji-ah, who had over 300,000 followers on TikTok. They think she was killed about 30 minutes after she ended a live stream. She made this show from Yeongjong Island in Incheon, roughly three hours from where they found her later.

50-year-old suspect linked to streamer Yoon Ji-ah's death after lavish spending and dispute

The primary suspect, a man in his 50s named Choi, came under scrutiny after a live broadcast on Seoul Broadcasting System's Curious Story Y revealed details of his double life, intensifying public attention on the case.

Korean streamer Yoon Ji-ah was killed by a 50-year-old man who had been spending large amounts of money on her in the past. It has been reported that the man, named Choi, posed as an IT CEO and attained fame on livestreams by the name "Black Cat," becoming a notorious high-spending VIP.

Although this is a publicly promoted image of affluence, Choi was said to be heavily indebted, as his house was taken by forced sale. In order to become one of the most popular TikTok users, he allegedly donated more than 100 million won ($73,000) to the livestreams of Yoon and then convinced her to become his business partner.

According to sources of Chosun, Yoon had just tried to break up her tie with him, allegedly exhausted by his domineering attitude and pushy demands.

Suspect pleads before killing Korean streamer Yoon Ji-ah

The CCTV footage depicts Choi, the suspect, on his knees and pleading with Yoon just before the lethal confrontation, which the investigators suppose happened at 3:27 p.m. as she was forcefully dragged back into her vehicle. Her demise was subsequently confirmed to be asphyxiation due to the compression of her neck.

After the murder, Choi was photographed with a suitcase and visiting several places, presumably to lead the police astray, and then dumped the body of Yoon in the mountains. He was arrested roughly 12 hours later and, after initially denying involvement, confessed once the authorities recovered her body. The case has sparked a lot of outrage and revived the fears over the hazards of parasocial relationships turning into real-world violence.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!