Luke Combs to perform at Lambeau Field in first major concert since 2019: Tour dates, tickets, and more

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs attends night 1 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Country music fans have something big to look forward to as Luke Combs gears up for his first-ever performance at Lambeau Field, which will be his first major concert since 2019. The superstar disclosed that his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour will visit the legendary Green Bay Packers stadium on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Along with him will be special guests Dierks Bentley and Ty Myers, which will make this night of country hits star-studded.

On October 16, at 10 a.m., the tickets to the highly anticipated show will be made available to the masses, and it will be a significant milestone both to Combs and those who wish to see him play in such a historic venue.

Regarding the tour, Luke said (via Green Bay Packers):

"This year has been awesome. We've gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn't. That said, while the festivals are awesome, there's nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It's hard to beat! I can't wait for March 2026 for the 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.' We're going to 8 different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play."

Luke Combs to make historic Lambeau Field debut with tickets going on sale

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and multi-platinum artist Luke Combs will make his debut on the Lambeau Field stage, which is a significant milestone in his life as a live performer. Though Combs has already performed a series of sold-out performances at the nearby Resch Center, this will be his first concert at the legendary Green Bay venue, which has only hosted four major acts in its history.

Tickets go on sale online, with Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, receiving early access through a presale starting Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Extra presales will be offered to Packers partners and Season Ticket Holders on Thursday, Oct. 16, and the general public will be offered on Friday, Oct. 17. The Bootleggers allow fans to subscribe and purchase tickets via LukeCombs.com.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!