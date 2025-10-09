What happened to KISS star Gene Simmons? Musician reportedly fainted while driving, details explored

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM - AUGUST 11: Gene Simmons of Gene Simmons Band performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium. (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)

KISS frontman Gene Simmons was reportedly involved in a minor car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 6) after allegedly passing out behind the wheel. The next day, Simmons went on X to inform fans he was okay. In his post, he thanked all for their kind words and called the crash a "slight fender bender." He made a joke that mishaps occur, more so for those who aren't great at driving.

He posted:

"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well."

Gene Simmons was involved in a minor car accident but was released unharmed

Gene Simmons, the iconic KISS bassist known as "The Demon," was involved in a minor car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway earlier this week, authorities confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and NBC4 Los Angeles claim that Simmons lost consciousness and was driving his Lincoln Navigator when he crossed several lanes and hit a parked car.

He was taken to a local hospital by the emergency responders, and no injuries were reported. And he was released to recover at home. Shannon Tweed, the wife of Simmons, said that he likely passed out due to a new drug and dehydration (as per Fox News). Spokesmen of the rock legend affirmed that he is already back at work, and the incident is long behind him.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as Gene Simmons shared the news, fans immediately felt relieved.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Good to hear!!," a user commented.

"Glad to hear you are ok, Gene," another user commented.

"maybe don't drive with the platform boots on?," a netizen expressed.

"Best wishes to you my friend I was so worried when I heard about it plesse be careful out there," another netizen commented.

"Definitely not expected," another user commented.

"Gene glad you're okay you should be flying in the front of planes and riding in the back cars anyway you earned it," a user wrote.

