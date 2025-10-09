Is Alan Jackson retiring from music? Reason behind the country legend announcing his farewell show in Nashville

American Country musician Alan Jackson plays acoustic guitar as he performs onstage at Irving Plaza, New York, New York, January 19, 2000. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Country music star Alan Jackson is getting ready for his last show before retiring from live shows. Named 'Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale,' this farewell concert will take place on June 27, 2026. The 66-year-old singer, who previously announced his retirement for 2024 due to health issues, is giving his fans one more chance to see him perform live.

Alan Jackson to celebrate career with star-studded farewell show in Nashville

Country music star Alan Jackson told PEOPLE in a statement that his next show in Nashville will be a milestone in his long and remarkable career. At 66, Jackson reflects on a journey filled with unexpected turns and unforgettable experiences, calling the show the best chance to give a big last show for his fans.

He made clear that the event will have a lot of special guests, making it a great party of his music and work. In his words:

"It's been a long road... and it's taken me places I never imagined. But I can't think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends. We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives..."

Alan Jackson to headline farewell tour supporting CMT research

Alan Jackson, country music stalwart, is an artist who, after many years of success, is set to headline his farewell tour, Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale, and he will perform alongside a star-studded lineup of Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lee Ann Womack, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and other performers.

According to PEOPLE, the series of concerts will help to support the CMT Research Foundation, which finances research of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a progressive nerve disease that affects the arms and legs. Jackson, who disclosed in 2021 that he has been living with the condition his entire life, has declared that one dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the foundation.

Pre-sales begin October 8, and general tickets can be purchased October 17, on the day of the birthday of Jackson and VIP experiences will also be proposed to the fans.

