Why is Brooke Hogan threatening legal action against Hulk Hogan’s camp? WWE legend’s daughter says she’s not to be played with

Brooke Hogan, 37, recently spoke about taking legal action against her late father, Hulk Hogan’s, camp. Based on her statement, she directed allegations at the group of people, stating they spread incorrect information about her.

As cited by Page Six, the singer had a candid conversation with TMZ Live on June 6, 2025, and made major revelations, starting with her family feud to skipping her dad's funeral, requesting to be removed from her late dad's will, among others.

Addressing the allegedly negative remarks spun by Hulk's inner group, Brooke threatened the camp members and asked them to get their lawyers if necessary. While chatting with TMZ Live, she shared,

"Whatever representative from that camp that continues to spew these lies, if they want to keep going, grab your best hold, grab your best lawyers because I’m ready to go."

Brooke Hogan requested to be removed from Hulk Hogan’s will and wants none of his money after he told her not to date Black men, which ruined her relationship. Hulk Hogan made additional racist comments following this incident. 😳🚫💰 pic.twitter.com/lBAAwpdDTB — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 30, 2025

She further added,

"Because I’m done with it. I’m done, this is ridiculous. I know too much. I’ve been through too much, I’m not to be played with. I’m done, so it better stop."

A look at Brooke Hogan opening up about legal action against Hulk Hogan's camp

On July 24, 2025, the WWE legend passed away. According to multiple reports, he died from a heart attack at the age of 71. Since the news of his demise was confirmed, his personal life has been gaining widespread attention, particularly the news about his estrangement from her daughter has become the talk of the town.

Reportedly, several lies have been targeted at them, especially against Brooke Hogan. However, she is not sitting with the accusations anymore. Deciding to take a stand for herself and set things straight, she discussed the allegations and her reactions to the false anecdotes in a recent interview.

Admitting Hulk's camp's attempt to circulate misinformation about her, as Page News reported, the For A Moment hitmaker noted,

"This is ridiculous that it’s gone to this point of this war of words, and that’s why I’m here with you to put it to rest. My dad has finally been put to rest. Leave him alone, leave me alone and let the poor man go to heaven, and just end it. Stop coming after me. I’m not the one you want to come after."

At the same time, she also reiterated having no interest in Hulk's net worth. Discussing the family dynamic and how "certain members" have had internal issues over money, she expressed:

"I just know how my family is. And I’ve seen how certain members of my family go after money. And I see how they fight over money, and how they turn on each other over money. And I said, if and when my dad dies, this is going to be — pardon my French — a s—t show. And I want no part of it."

Meanwhile, Brooke Hogan also pointed out not depending on her father for her finances for a long time, explaining:

"I have my own job, my husband has a job, we do not have any money coming in from my father since I was 18 years old."

During the raw interview, Hogan also reflected on the fact that the camp members were dependent on her late dad for money and how they might just be worried. Emphasizing people counted on Hulk for their paychecks, the About Us singer remarked:

"Everybody else relied on him for a paycheck, and now that golden goose is gone. So I don’t know if I’m their emotional, guilty punching bag, or if they are afraid of what I know — because I know a lot that I don’t talk about,” she continued. “I know a lot. It’s pathetic and it’s disgusting, to be honest."

Hulk Hogan never met his daughter Brooke Hogan’s newborn twins. Brooke’s husband, Steven Oleksy, revealed that despite repeated efforts to connect, Hulk Hogan showed ‘no interest’ in meeting his own grandkids. pic.twitter.com/D7btucqM4W — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 2, 2025

While talking with TMZ Live, Hogan also walked down memory lane and spoke about her bond with her late father.

Confessing they were "very, very close," she conveyed,

"We’ve been through a lot. I’ve forgiven a lot. I’ve been by his side through everything."

The camp allegedly spread wrong narratives about Brooke returning all gifts, among other remarks. She also took her moment to clarify that she neither returned gifts to Hulk nor did he beg her daughter before his passing, sharing,

"Me and my dad have had multiple conversations where he said sorry. He never said specifically for what. Me and my dad were always respectful towards each other, always kind and loving towards each other."

