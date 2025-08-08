Brooke Hogan reportedly offers to pay for autopsy to uncover truth behind Hulk Hogan’s death

In the wake of Hulk Hogan’s death, daughter Brooke Hogan questions the details and volunteers to pay for an independent autopsy.

Brooke Hogan is stepping into the ring once again, and this time, it’s to wrestle with uncertainty. The daughter of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has publicly offered to personally foot the bill for an autopsy, as cremation plans remain on hold and lingering questions about his death swirl (as per Daily Mail).

It’s clear she wants more than a quick headline; she’s digging for clarity. After all, Hulk Hogan was officially said to have died of a heart attack, compounded by underlying conditions including leukemia and atrial fibrillation, but some details just don’t add up to Brooke.

She's not asking for drama, just answers. This all comes as the family's decision to delay cremation suggests they’re not quite ready to close the book. And there’s something head-spinningly human about that: funeral plans paused, a daughter's gut-level instincts, and a willingness to cover costs to protect her father’s dignity and legacy.

As questions swirl around Hulk Hogan’s death, Brooke Hogan pushes for clarity

Here’s the heart of it: Brooke Hogan (daughter, reality star, singer) has publicly declared she’d personally bankroll an autopsy in hopes of getting clarity on her father Hulk Hogan’s passing, described as acute myocardial infarction, but with an eyebrow-raising mix of circumstances leading up to it. In an Instagram Story post dated August 7, Brooke wrote that she’s relieved the cremation hasn’t yet taken place and pointed out the “speculation and uncertainty” hanging over the case.

Her message?

“My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”

This comes on the heels of her earlier interview on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, where Brooke expressed serious doubts not just about the lack of an autopsy, but also about the reported leukemia diagnosis. She noted she’d seen his blood work before several surgeries and never spotted any signs typical of leukemia. “His blood was like a 25‑year‑old’s,” she recalled. To her, the sudden diagnosis didn’t fit the picture.

Meanwhile, Sky Daily, Hulk’s widow, confirmed that formal arrangements, including cremation, are paused pending more answers. She called for patience amid “misleading media stories,” emphasizing her husband was well cared for until his last breath.

Official reports say the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center ruled his death natural, citing a heart attack. Clearwater Police found no signs of foul play or suspicious activity.

But for Brooke, this is more than paperwork and protocol, it’s a personal resolution.

Despite being estranged from her dad in his final two years, she’s now publicly making noise not for attention, but for answers. In one Instagram gesture, she stood with her feet in the ocean alongside her twins, honoring a memory of her father’s favorite place rather than attending the public tribute.