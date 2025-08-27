Did Brooke Hogan Just Confirm Hulk Hogan Hasn’t Been Cremated?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Actress Brooke Hogan poses with a Hulk Hogan figurine at the Premiere Of Netflix's "GLOW" After Party at Florentine Gardens on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Brooke Hogan has cleared up the buzz around her father's remains, making a solemn visit to a Florida funeral home on Tuesday. Reportedly, eyewitnesses say she sat quietly beside the body of WWE star Hulk Hogan, paying her respect amid the conflicting claims about his cremation.

The move came after Hulk's wife, Sky, who reportedly said he would be cremated, sparking doubts in Brooke's mind about whether her father's body was still there. Sources say Brooke went not just to pay her respects, but also to see the condition of his remains and to find out if an autopsy had been done or was going to be done.

Brooke Hogan speaks out on unanswered questions surrounding Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke Hogan is now raising fresh concerns about the mysterious circumstances of the death of her father, Hulk Hogan. Some ask if drugs were a part of his death, or if it was something worse.

Brooke hit back at these speculations when she went on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show on Wednesday. She shared her worries and the unanswered aspects of the case.

Brooke Hogan works with police as mystery deepens around Hulk Hogan's death

After Hulk's sudden death, new details continue to surface as those closest to him engage with authorities. People close to him are talking to the police. It's known that Brooke has spoken to the Clearwater Police and met with them after she saw the body. She was also shown body camera footage capturing the moments from when the cops came after the 911 call.

His death is still a big mystery, as after reports revealed an occupational therapist at the scene told cops that Hulk's phrenic nerve, which was responsible for controlling the diaphragm and breathing was damaged in a past surgery.

Although the Clearwater Police report that a death investigation has been underway, they did not request an official autopsy from the Medical Examiner's office. A private autopsy, instead, was performed, in which Sky declined to share the results, an unusual twist to the enveloping case.

