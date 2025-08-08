Why did Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock divorce? What the singer said about split from Brandon Blackstock’s father

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock (Image via Getty)

Brandon Blackstock, Reba McEntire's former stepson, passed away on August 7, 2025. At the age of 48, he succumbed to a battle with cancer.

His family's rep released a statement with People on his unfortunate demise, confirming,

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The country music singer was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. They called it quits after over two decades because of their "situation that was always business," Reba said on The Drew Barrymore Show, according to a Us Weekly report.

As the outlet confirmed, the 70-year-old Whoever's in New England hitmaker reflected on her 26 years of marriage, stating that their business coming in between their love life affected their marriage.

Looking back at her time with Narvel, Reba shared.

"[Ours was] a situation that was always business. I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time."

A look at Reba McEntire opening up about her divorce from Narvel Blackstock

While Reba and Narvel's relationship began professionally in the early 1980s, their association transformed into a loving bond over the years. The former couple tied the knot on a boat in Lake Tahoe in 1989, according to a report by The Boot. On February 23, 1990, they welcomed their son, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, before their first anniversary of celebrating their nuptials, People confirmed.

On October 28, Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock ended their 26-year marriage officially and got divorced.

The duo announced the news via the singer's record label, Big Machine Records. They also released a joint statement to Us Weekly, confirming,

"Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time."

Though Narvel was initially set to stay on as Reba’s manager post-divorce, she eventually transitioned full control to her own company, Reba’s Business Incorporated.

Discussing her past relationship dynamic with her ex-husband on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, as Us Weekly cited, she looked back on those days, expressing,

"I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time. Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."



Yahoo cited a Us Weekly report delving into McEntire's statement, where she opened up about taking a trip, noting,

"Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, 'You know what we can do?'"

Following their divorce, Narvel Blackstock married Laura Putty Stroud, who was once a close friend of Reba McEntire. The relationship reportedly began not long after his separation from Reba was finalized in October 2015.

According to a report by InTouch, the duo exchanged vows at The Hermitage in Nashville, Tennessee, as cited by The Sun. Shelby, Reba and Narvel's only son, attended his father's marriage to his mother's friend.

Reba also moved on and began dating Rex Linn. Last year, in an exclusive conversation with E! News, she expressed her desire to tie the knot yet again, for the third time in her life. In love with Linn, McEntire conveyed,

"If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

While chatting about her romance with the Detective Frank Tripp star, the Young Sheldon actress joked about not having "much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring."

Though she appears not to share her beliefs in a traditional marriage, she confessed to being "truly committed to Rex." The two have been dating since 2020. Though they have known each other since the early 90s, their romantic relationship didn't begin until much later.