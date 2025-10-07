The Voice blind auditions part 6 recap: Niall and Snoop go head-to-head for top talent

Rapper Snoop Dogg from The Voice season 28 (Image via Getty)

The Voice returned on October 6, 2025, for the sixth round of Season 28 blind auditions, with coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé continuing to build their teams.

As the blinds near completion, every performance carries more weight, with only a few spots left on each roster.

The night featured a wide range of artists, from teenagers to experienced performers, all hoping to earn a chair turn and move forward in the competition.

Throughout the two-hour episode, the coaches’ rivalry remained active. Four-chair turns were frequent, and Niall and Snoop’s friendly back-and-forth added energy to the night as both sought to complete their teams with strong, distinctive voices.

Reba and Michael, meanwhile, made careful choices, saving their remaining slots for artists who matched their musical focus.

Songs by Sam Cooke, Babyface, Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, and Luis Miguel filled the episode, showcasing the variety of styles this season has drawn. By the end, each team had grown closer to full strength.

Niall leaned toward pop and folk voices, Snoop favored R&B and smooth tone, Reba stayed rooted in storytelling and country, and Michael focused on soulful and classic sounds.

Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg face off for standout performers in The Voice

Niall and Snoop went head-to-head several times across this episode of The Voice.

Dustin Dale Gaspard from Cow Island, Louisiana, opened with Bring It on Home to Me by Sam Cooke, earning a four-chair turn. Niall said there’s nothing better than hearing a proper, unique voice when you’re facing away, while Snoop said the song touched my heart.

Gaspard chose Team Niall after thanking both coaches for their feedback.

Kanard Thomas performed Whip Appeal by Babyface, sparking another face-off. Snoop told him you sang it like it was yours and secured him for Team Snoop.

Later, Liam von Elbe sang Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer, drawing turns from both Niall and Snoop.

Niall said the performance gave him goosebumps just sitting here, while Snoop called it mesmerizing. Liam decided to join Team Niall.

By the end of the episode, Niall’s team reached ten artists, while Snoop’s stood at nine. Both coaches appeared confident as the blinds approached their final rounds.

Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé round out their teams in The Voice

Reba and Michael made steady progress as they moved closer to completing their teams.

Shan Scott joined Team Reba after performing Wish I Knew by The Revivalists. Reba told her your speaking voice is even so rich, it’s got like a fur coat or something.

Fourteen-year-old Vinya Chhabra impressed Reba, Michael, and Snoop with her version of Ironic by Alanis Morissette. Reba called her a powerhouse, while Michael said I was even singing harmony with you. Chhabra chose Team Reba.

Michael added Carly Harvey, who sang It Hurt So Bad. He said you’re wonderful, you have a beautiful sound. He also welcomed Teo Ramdel, whose performance of Historia de un Amor drew four turns.

Michael said every day in my house, we listen to Luis Miguel over and over, showing his connection to the performance.

By the episode’s close, Team Bublé had ten members, Team Reba had nine, and all four coaches were nearly set for the next stage.

With the blind auditions wrapping up, The Voice Season 28 continues to build momentum toward the battle rounds, where the teams will begin competing head-to-head.



Stay tuned for more updates.