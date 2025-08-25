Who was Verónica Echegui? All about Spanish actress who died at 42

Veronica Echegui attends the 'Me Estas Matando Susana' ('You're killing me Susana') movie photocall in Madrid on Dec 19, 2017 (Photo by Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spanish star Veronica Echegui, born in Madrid in 1983, passed away on Sunday (August 24) at the age of 42 after battling cancer. She first became well-known for her part in the 2006 film I Am Juani, directed by Bigas Luna. It got her a Goya nod for the best new face in acting. In the last weeks, Echegui was in the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid. Her latest on-screen role was in To Death, teamed with Dani de la Orden and was shot in August 2023.

Verónica Echegui's breakout role in Yo soy la Juani launched her to stardom

Verónica Echegui kicked off her television work with minor appearances in A New Life and Paco y Veva (2004) on Spanish Television. But her breakout performance came in Yo soy la Juani. This role marked the beginning of her career and cemented her as one of Spanish cinema's rising stars. Soon after came Touch the Sky (2007), an Argentine project by Marcos Carnevale, where she appeared with Carmen Maura. That same year, she also made waves in Antonio Hernández's Lo mejor de Eva.

Echegui and her groundbreaking career

In 2020, she acted in The Offering (2020), directed by Ventura Durall and starring Àlex Brendemühl and Anna Alarcón. This role won her a second Gaudí Award. That same year, she was also up for a Goya award for her work in a lively, musical film, Explode, Explode, though she didn't win.

She would not get her first Goya until 2022, when she was awarded Best Director of a short film, Wolf Totem. On television, she participated in the Basque drama Privacy (2022) along with Itziar Ituño, Patricia Lopez Arnaiz, Ana Wagener, and Emma Suarez, and in the appearance of Barcelona Appointments. Internationally, she has been involved in a significant part of the Amazon series Fortitude.

She has just finished making City of Shadows in Barcelona, where she plays a police inspector in a company including Agata Roca, Ana Wagener, and Manolo Solo.

