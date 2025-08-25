Was Verónica Echegui married and did she have children? Spanish actress dies following illness

Verónica Echegui was romantically linked to Alex Garcia for almost 15 years (Image via Getty)

Verónica Echegui, 42, has died from cancer on August 24, 2025. Notably, the actress was a part of Spanish films and TV shows for many years. She was romantically linked to Alex Garcia before her death, and apart from not getting married, Echegui did not have any kids.

The U.S. Sun stated that Verónica was hospitalized a day before her death. However, it remains unknown if Echegui was taken to the hospital for cancer or other health issues.

While netizens recalled Verónica Echegui’s performances on screen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his grief by resharing the link to an article by El País reporting the news on X (formerly Twitter).



“I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui's passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends,” Pedro wrote in the post.





Recibo impactado la noticia del fallecimiento de Verónica Echegui, una actriz con un talento y una humildad enormes que se marcha demasiado joven.







Mi abrazo sincero en estos momentos tan duros para toda la familia y amigos.https://t.co/bZQ6d4SSHa

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Alex has not addressed anything about Verónica’s death from his side, as of this writing. Hola magazine stated that the couple had been together since 2010 and always opted to keep their relationship away from the limelight. They even had the opportunity to share the screen on films such as Six Points About Emma and No culpes al Karma de lo que te pasa por gilipollas.

Verónica Echegui did not have any children: Relationship with Alex Garcia and more







As mentioned earlier, Vernoica and Alex were in a relationship for a long time. The pair spoke about each other on various occasions, including the former, who said at the Goya Awards around three years ago that she was glad to have grown up with Garcia supporting her.

The pair appeared together at different events, and while speaking to Hola magazine in 2017, Verónica opened up on how her bond with Alex became stronger with time, as she said:



“The secret to our relationship lies in love. A long-term relationship requires work, and we want to work on it.”



Back in 2015, Verónica Echegui appeared for another interview with The Standard, where she was speaking about her experience of working on the show Fortitude. In between that, she said that despite having a busy schedule, she was to meet Alex as much as possible.

Verónica said during the conversation that Garcia has been the only “actor boyfriend” in her life and even described the latter as a talented individual. She also addressed those people who were approaching her to have kids, considering that she was past 30 years at the time.



“It is weird, everything becomes about maternity. You start asking yourself whether you want to be a mum. I want to but now my life is so unstable and I don’t think that is good for a baby,” she said.



The Madrid native started her journey on the small screen. After playing minor roles on some shows, she built a huge fan base as Elena Ledesma in the horror psychological thriller Fortitude. She continued to play important roles in shows like 3 Caminos and Intimidad.

Verónica Echegui also managed to become a part of several films, including Tocar el Cielo, Bunny and the Bull, La gran familia espanola, The Hunter’s Prayer, Book of Love, and more.