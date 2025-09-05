Who was Tyler Weidner? Tributes pour in as Easton firefighter passes away

Tyler Weidner, an Easton firefighter, recently died [Representational Image] (Image via Jean Papillon on Unsplash)

Tyler Weidner, an Easton resident and a firefighter, passed away recently.

Kevin Weidner, also a firefighter for the Easton Fire Department, posted about his son’s unfortunate death and paid him a tribute on Facebook. Kevin wrote:

“This is the day after Gabriella got married. One of the best days in my life. Now I know how it feels to have your child taken away from you . And I can tell you it’s not good. It herts so bad, I can’t put it to words.”

Kevin added:

“Tyler you will be missed by everyone who knew you. You were an incredible son and sibling. Give Gram and Pap hugs and kisses from all of us down here. RIP Son”

Tyler was the son of Easton, Pennsylvania-based Gabriella and Kevin Weidner. He studied at Easton Area High School and later went to The Citadel Military College of South Carolina. Tyler Weidner also shared a son, Sawyer, with his partner Kerry. Kevin posted about the birth of the newborn in August 2024 on Facebook and wrote:

“I became a Pappy last week. Congrats to Kerry and Tyler for blessing us with a baby boy. Sawyer Lee Weidner.”

Community pays tributes after Easton firefighter, Tyler Weidner, passed away

Many in the local community are mourning the firefighter’s unfortunate demise. Some Facebook users also shared anecdotes while remembering Weidner. A family friend and Allentown resident, Promise Layne, penned a heartfelt post on Facebook:

“R.I.P Tyler 💔 I’ll cherish all the memories with you & your family, especially the pig roasts growing up😔 I still can’t believe it’s true. Fly High Angel 👼 My thoughts and prayers are with my friends the Weidner Family❤️🙏🏼”

Cal Campbell, another friend of Weidner, remembered the fallen firefighter on FB:

“I attended The Citadel to forge lifelong bonds with men like Tyler Weidner, who embodied the ideal of a true Citadel Man - an exceptional friend, classmate, and brother. Rest in peace until we meet again.”

Easton resident and Palmer Municipal firefighter, Nathan Haschak, also sent his condolences to Tyler Wiedner:

“Condolences to the family and the Easton fire department! Rest easy, Brother”

Another Facebook user, Jocklyn Mundy, paid tribute to the late Easton firefighter in a post. Mundy wrote about the “memories and friendship” Weidner shared and the bonds he built, asserting that he “will always be cherished.” He continued:

“You had the sweetest heart and lived with a quiet strength and integrity. Most importantly, your faith shone through in the way you loved people, offered encouragement, and always showed up when it meant the most.”

Mundy concluded:

“We are so grateful for the time we had with you; it is a great honor to have known and loved you. Sweet man, your absence leaves a space that can never be filled, but your memory, your faith, and your example will forever be a blessing to us all. ❤️”

Many others also sent their condolences to the firefighter’s family on Facebook in dedicated posts and comments.