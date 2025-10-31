Who was Timothy Stenberg? San Diego Police Department and more pay tribute to fallen officer as GoFundMe raises $15,000 for family

A San Deigo Police Officer, Timothy Stenberg, passed away on Oct 24 [Representational Image] (Image via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The San Diego Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers, Timothy “TJ” Stenberg, who passed away on Friday, October 24. The PD announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, October 29, through its social media accounts:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of SDPD Officer Timothy (TJ) Stenberg.”

Officer Stenberg joined the San Diego PD in 2021. The department confirmed that TJ was a member of the 128th Academy Class. Following his joining, the San Diego PD assigned Timothy Stendberg to patrol at the Eastern Division.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the police officer is survived by his wife, Megan, and their two children – Remington and Jameson. According to Megan Stenberg’s Facebook profile, she currently works at the University of California, San Diego. She is a native of El Cajon, California, and studied at Granite Hills High School.

While Officer Timothy Stenberg’s family hasn’t made a public statement, the San Diego Police Department paid tribute on social media. The SDPD hailed TJ as a “devoted father” and added:

“[TJ’s] love for his family guided everything he did. His charismatic personality and quick wit could light up any room, leaving those around him smiling and uplifted. Beyond the badge, he was a loyal friend, a source of laughter, and a reminder of how one person’s spirit can truly make a difference.”

The San Diego PD thanked Officer Stenberg for his services and concluded:

“Please keep his family, friends, and our SDPD team in your thoughts.

End of Watch: October 24, 2025

Officer Timothy Stenberg #1660”

A fundraiser for the late officer’s family also went live a few days back and has received community support.

GoFundMe raises over $15,000 for Officer Timothy Stenberg’s loved ones

Haley Smith, who hails from Santee in California, created a fundraising campaign for the family of a late SDPD officer. The organizer named Megan Stenberg as the beneficiary on the GoFundMe page and wrote:

“Our dear friend Megan is facing the unimaginable — the sudden loss of her husband, a devoted San Diego Police Department officer, and father of their two young children, Remington and Jameson.”

Smith added:

“Megan is now navigating life as a single mother, doing her best to hold everything together for her kids while grieving this loss. Those who know Megan know her strength, grace, and endless love for her family — but no one should have to walk this road alone.”

The organizer asserted that the funds raised through the GoFundMe page will go towards the funeral expenses and counter other financial challenges faced by Officer Timothy Stenberg’s family. Smith urged the readers to contribute and help Megan and her children. The campaign was launched with a goal of $15,000, which it reached within four days, and received more than 110 donations.

Many express their condolences and pay tribute after the SDPD confirms its officer's demise

Amid the ongoing fundraiser, the San Diego PD also announced Timothy Stenberg’s death on social media, which received replies from other law enforcement agencies.

“Sending our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time 🖤💙🖤,” San Diego Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“Sending our sincerest condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Officer Stenberg 💙,” Seal Beach PD added.

“We send our condolences and prayers to the family, colleagues, and all that knew and loved SDPD Officer Stenberg,” the San Bernardino County DA’s office commented.

“Praying for his family and law enforcement family. May God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Many other internet users also expressed their condolences and remembered Officer Stenberg in the comment section.