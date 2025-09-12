Who was Tiana Mangakahia? Tributes pour in as former SU star dies at 30 following battle with cancer

Tiana Mangakahia posing for an image (Image via Instagram/@sydneyflames)

The basketball community in Australia and beyond is grieving the death of Tiana Mangakahia, a former Syracuse University star and Opals guard, who died Thursday night after a long battle with cancer. She was 30.

Her family confirmed the news in an Instagram post, reflecting on her as “a shining light who touched everybody she met through her kindness, strength and warmth.”

"She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words. Though our hearts ache without her, her legacy and the love she gave will stay with us forever. We will continue to honour her in everything we do," her family wrote on Instagram.

Originally hailing from Brisbane, Tiana Mangakahia was raised in a large family and quickly made a name for herself as a guard. As an athlete, she began with the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) and then played for the Townsville Fire in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

In 2017, she began her collegiate career at Syracuse University in the United States, where she became one of the most electric players in Syracuse history.

Over the course of three seasons she averaged a remarkable 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while earning several All-ACC honors & breaking records. Both her flair as an athlete and leadership as a person endeared her to fans.

Tiana Mangakahia's career as coaching and a brave battle with cancer

Tiana Mangakahia’s life changed forever in 2019, when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in mid-July while she was still at Syracuse. She had chemotherapy and a double mastectomy and was sidelined for the 2019-2020 season.

After that year, she came back to play, which was an amazing turnaround that was inspirational to many. In 2021, while representing Australia at the FIBA Asia Cup, she helped the Opals win the bronze medal.

Eventually, Mangakahia signed a contract with the WNBL's Sydney Flames. She played well until March 2023, when she had Stage 4 cancer.

She had to retire and decided to take a coaching position with the Flames and to help with the Flames' fundraising campaigns, she hosted the WNBL's "Pink Game" - which aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and money for research.

Earlier this year, in April 2025, she played with the Southern District Spartans as a guest player in NBL1 North, which acknowledged her love of the game and the impact of her worsening health.

Basketball Australia issued a statement that included kind words recognizing Tiana Mangakahia's strength and influence.

"Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer. Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game," Basketball Australia said in a statement.

Fans, coaches, and other teammates also shared experiences that included her unforgettable smile, her intensity on the court, and her strength as a person.