Who was Scott Spiegel? Bruce Campbell, Robert Kurtzman and more filmmakers pay tribute as Evil Dead writer dies at 67

Scott Spiegel (Image via YouTube/@DarcyTheMailGirl)

Scott Spiegel, the screenwriter and director most known for co-writing the cult horror classic Evil Dead II, has died at the age of 67. News of his death led to several collaborators providing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Spiegel's ties to the horror genre of Hollywood began when he was a child in Walnut Lake, Michigan, with Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, which ultimately led to their collaboration on a new era of cult horror. In 1987, Spiegel would co-write Evil Dead II with Raimi and solidify the film as one of the greatest horror-comedies of all time.

Evil Dead 2 writer Scott Spiegel has reportedly passed away at 67.



He also directed Intruder, executive produced the Hostel franchise, and introduced Quentin Tarantino to the producer who helped get Reservoir Dogs made. pic.twitter.com/LO9IpPfdpu — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 1, 2025

Beyond Evil Dead II, Spiegel established himself as a writer, director, and occasional actor. Some of his writing credits include Clint Eastwood's action thriller The Rookie, and his directing credits include Intruder.

He directed sequels such as From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money and Hostel: Part III. Spiegel acted in small roles in larger movies such as Spider-Man 2, where he tried to rip off pizza from Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire, and in Drag Me to Hell, a horror film directed by Raimi.

Celebrities and friends mourn the loss of Scott Spiegel

Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series starred actor and longtime friend Bruce Campbell, who shared a heartfelt message reminiscing on the deeper connection he had with Spiegel. "This is a big personal loss," Campbell wrote, sharing memories of Scott Spiegel’s deep roots in Michigan.

"From Sunday School to being stock boys together, to Evil Dead II, which Scott co-wrote, I can't look in the rearview mirror without seeing this unique guy doing cheap gags... I'm grateful for the treasure trove of happy memories. Keep Shemping, Scott!" Campbell added.

This is a big personal loss. Scott Spiegel was a huge part of my formative years back in Michigan. From Sunday School to being stock boys together, to Evil Dead II, which Scott co-wrote, I can’t look in the rear view mirror without seeing this unique guy doing cheap gags. I’m… https://t.co/SUwqrpIzsK — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 1, 2025

Special effects artist and director Robert Kurtzman, in a post on Facebook, also recalled how important Spiegel was to him, crediting him with giving KNB FX, the company he formed with Greg Nicotero and Howard Berger, their first actual on-screen credit in 1989 with the film Intruder.

"He was the first filmmaker to give our newly formed fx company KNB fx its first credit on his film INTRUDER." Kurtzman said.

Robert Kurtzman also recalled working with him on From Dusk Till Dawn 2 and Hostel: Part III. Remembering his time spent with Scott Spiegel, he wrote:

"So many good times, especially the model kit building, movie nights back in the days with all our filmmaking friends at Greg Nicotero's home in the hills."

Scott Spiegel was a creative force, a friend, and a true champion for genre storytelling. His work continues to inspire filmmakers and horror lovers across the globe.