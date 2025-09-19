Who was Kevin Rodrigues Zavala? Stardust Racers tragedy victim’s GoFundMe raises over $5,200 for grieving family

A guest died after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida [Representational Image] (Image via Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Universal Orlando Resort)

A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, September 17. The visitor, later identified as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to his Facebook profile, Kevin hailed from Caguas, Puerto Rico and was residing in Kissimmee, Florida. Per his FB profile, Rodriguez Zavala also had a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree which he earned from International Academy of Design and Technology (IADT) in Orlando.

Kevin was also a Twitch streamer who played video games. As per his Twitch profile, Kevin streamed under the name Rodzkev (aka Rodz). His bio revealed that he was a fan of genres like RPGs, shooters and fighters, among others and played console and PC titles.

However, he was not active on social media for the past few months and had not streamed in over a year. On Wednesday, Kevin passed away after riding on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. His family later launched a GoFundMe campaign which has garnered community support.

GoFundMe gathers over $5,200 within a day for Kevin Rodriguez Zavala’s family

The Rodriguez Zavala Family announced the demise of Kevin and created a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and memorial services. They also remembered the 32-year-old and wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle, and friend, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who tragically lost his life in an unexpected accident.”

The statement continues:

“Kevin was truly one of a kind. He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding. He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own.”

The family reflected upon the “restrictions and obstacles” Kevin experienced all his life and added:

“Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility.”

They wrote about the affection Kevin received from everyone, describing him as “a source of laughter, guidance and unconditional love” as a brother and an uncle. His family also called Rodrigues Zavala a loyal, thoughtful and ever-present friend. They concluded:

“We are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time to help cover the funeral and memorial expenses so we can honor Kevin’s life the way he truly deserves. Any contribution, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page with others would mean the world to us. Thank you for keeping Kevin and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The GoFundMe campaign was launched on Thursday, September 18 and has gathered over $5,200 against a goal of $6,000, with many still contributing.

Kevin Rodrigues Zavala’s demise after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster has been ruled out as an accident

An adult male died after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe late Wednesday. The guest was found unresponsive after riding and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Universal Orlando said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/E6K1P6KkTW — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 18, 2025

A day after the tragedy happened at Orlando, Florida’s Universal Epic Universe, the victim’s death was declared an accident, per News 6. The outlet reported that the Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany has deemed “multiple blunt impact injuries” as the cause of death.

Previously, the Orange County fire officials confirmed to News 6 that Rodrigues Zavala had not fallen from the Stardust Racers roller coaster. A Maria Fernandez, fellow visitor who was also on the ride, also told the outlet:

“When I was on the ride, the travel finishes, and one girl starts to say, ‘Help! Help! Help! ...The girl was screaming, and we didn’t understand what happened.”

Fernandez recounted:

“I don’t know if he was dead in that moment, but I think yes.”

A Universal spokesperson also addressed Kevin Rodriguez Zavala’s unfortunate death. They told People:

“We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Universal is “fully cooperating with Orange County” amid the ongoing investigation. They also confirmed that the attraction was closed after the incident at Stardust Racers.