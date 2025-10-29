Who was Jamar Champ? All about his wife and kids as Masika Kalysha's husband passes away in tragic accident

Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's estranged husband Jamar Champ passes away in fatal car crash. (Image via Instagram/@1of1champ4x)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha's estranged husband, Jamar Champ, passed away in a car crash in the early hours of October 28. Masika, 40, took to X to confirm the news:

"God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn't sleep. I didn't know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please"

She posted a similar message on her Instagram Stories, asking everyone to send prayers to the family.

According to KVRR, Jamar Champ, 38, played as a wide receiver for the North Dakota State University football team. Craig Bohl coached him when he played for NDSU in 2005. Jamar was reportedly redshirted in 2006 and eventually left the team.

Jamar died following a wrong-way accident along the Katy Freeway in Texas late at night on Monday. According to KHOU 11, a wrong-way driver in a BMW was headed west on the Interstate 10 freeway's eastbound lanes when it collided with a Tesla Cybertruck right before the Washington Ave exit on the Westcott Street.

The BMW immediately burst into flames, and the impact threw the Tesla vehicle off its course, causing it to slam into an 18-wheeler. The truck's front side was also damaged. Houston Police Sergeant Rebecca Dallas said the department received calls about the accident around 12:00 am.

The BMW driver was pronounced dead on the scene while the Tesla driver was transported to a medical facility in critical condition. The driver and passengers of the 18-wheeler remained witnesses to the fatal accident. According to KHOU 11, Jamar Champ's family informed the outlet he was driving the Cybertruck.

Jamar had also posted photos with his Tesla vehicle on Instagram earlier this year.

Masika Kalysha asks bloggers not to post about Jamar Champ's death

​As news of Jamar Champ's passing became public, Masika Kalysha took to Instagram to share a message for bloggers:

"I understand that blogs have a job too. I just ask, respectfully, that you guys refrain from posting information until I do."

Masika reasoned:

"Word spreads fast to children and although my kids aren't on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of their parents, all their parents are. And I don't want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them."

Masika asked bloggers to let her break the tragic news to her children instead of having them find out from other people.

Jamar Champ had reportedly pursued his romantic interest for Masika for ten years until they started dating in 2020. They got engaged four months later. Masika called off the engagement within a few weeks, alleging that Jamar was trying to use her for her fame.

Regardless, the two soon renciled and tied the knot in 2021. In 2022, Masika and Jamar welcomed their daughter, Amari Hermes Champ. Jamar also became a father to Masika's elder daughter, Khari Barbie, who she shares with rapper Fetty Wap.

Masika previously shared that Khari started addressing Jamar as "daddy" when she was four:

"I remember when she first started calling him daddy. I was like…I couldn't believe it. It was very uncomfortable for me at first."

Masika said she tried suggesting other names for her daughter to call Jamar but Khari was adamant:

"He loves me. He takes care of me. I’ll call him daddy."

Jamar Champ also made affectionate Instagram posts about both Khari and Amari. In one of his recent posts, Jamar penned his love for both his daughters:

"I don't do for one without doing for the other although my step daughter have a pops I still treat them the exact same with unconditional love."

In 2024, Masika Kalysha filed for an annulment of her marriage to Jamar Champ. In an August 2024 Instagram post, Jamar called himself "divorced" in the caption. However, it remains unknown whether the legal process was finalized.