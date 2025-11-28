What happened to Masika's husband? Love and Hip Hop star claps back after photo with HoodTrophyBino goes viral days after funeral

Masika Kalysha attends the Republic Records BET Kickback at The Highlight Room on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Masika Kalysha is going viral after HoodTrophyBino posted a picture of her. The Love and Hip Hop star's estranged husband, Jamar Champ, passed away on October 28. The couple has a daughter, Amari.

Jamar was driving his Tesla Cybertruck on a freeway in Houston, Texas, when a BMW driving the wrong way collided with his car head-on. Champ's car then rammed into an 18-wheeler.

The BMW driver passed away at the scene, while Jamar was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jamar was 38 years old at the time of passing.

His funeral was held on November 8, and Masika shared the pictures on November 25. The images showed her being held by others as she and her daughter mourned.

In the comment section, some netizens claimed the pictures were seemingly inappropriate.

Meanwhile, rapper HoodTrophyBino uploaded pictures with his family and another hugging Masika on his Instagram stories.

Under another Instagram post, he called the reality star "loml," or the love of his life.

The couple garnered backlash from netizens, as they stated that posting in such a way days after releasing Jamar's funeral pictures was supposedly disrespectful.

"I mean... clearly they were separated but why have the camera crew tape you falling out? Looked like she wanted to jump in the casket with him. All the foolery wasn't necessary," one netizen commented.

"I really wished people honored and acknowledged the sanctity of marriage still. How you claim to "keep your husband's legacy alive" being posted with the next man faster than the pictures (that you hired a photographer to take btw) could even circulate?!?! Just wow girl," another user wrote.

In other news, artist Rayface, fellow Love and Hip Hop star Bambi's ex-fiance, uploaded a clip of Masika standing inside a store.

In his Instagram story, he wrote, "all u need is a lil money, she for the streets," implying that he previously dated her as well.

Masika responded to Rayface and netizens

In her Instagram story, the internet personality called out Rayface, saying that he was seeking attention. Kalysha shared that the short clip he shared was from five years ago.

Then she stated that Rayface seemingly smiled and thanked her for participating in the funeral.

Masika then attacked the rapper, saying that he "better pray" for a wife who would do her duties and arrange a funeral despite being separated.

Kalysha called the musician a clout chaser and a clown for mocking her picture with HoodTrophyBino.

She then shared an AI-generated video that showed her crying at Jamar's funeral.

The reality star called out netizens for making a grieving family post look like a "music video." She requested her followers to report the "weird" post.

"THIS IS WEIRD AF... you used Ai to turn my pictures into fake videos that I never took and made a damn music video??? Videos don't even look like me smh. Yall really out here making a mockery of a grieving family. This is exactly why I don't share shit," Masika wrote.

The Love and Hip Hop star then shared the picture HoodTrophyBino uploaded on his stories. Stay tuned for more updates on Masika.