Who was found in D4vd's car? Developments in human remains found in Tesla case, explored

D4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee (Image via Getty)

On September 9, music sensation D4vd was in the news for reasons which were unrelated to his musical abilities. As per TMZ, a Tesla car registered under the singer’s name was found in a Hollywood impound area.

The media outlet noted that an unidentified deceased body was found inside the car.

A few hours after the news was reported, new details emerged after the initial investigation.

As per ABC News, investigations by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have revealed that the deceased body belonged to a female who was five feet one inch in height.

ABC News also reported that the identity of the deceased victim is yet to be ascertained, since the body was found in a decomposed state.

As per TMZ, the medical examination of the body revealed that the victim sported a tattoo on her left index finger. As per the medical investigation, the tattoo on the female victim’s finger read, “Shhh…"

More details surrounding the deceased body found in D4vd’s Tesla car

The body was discovered by the authorities when they responded to a complaint of foul odour emerging from an abandoned Tesla car, as per TMZ.

The abandoned Tesla car, registered under D4vd’s official name, David Anthony Burke, had not been reported as stolen at the time the deceased body was found in the trunk of the car, as per ABC News.

The news outlet also noted that details of the investigation shared by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner were not able ascertain the victim’s age, ethnicity or identity owing to the fact that the body was decomposed by the time it was discovered by the authorities.

However, as per TMZ, the initial investigation report by the medical examiner shared that the victim had ‘black wavy hair.’ It was further reported that the female victim was wearing “a tube top and black leggings.”

Apart from her outfit, the medical examination report shared details about the jewellery that was found on the deceased body.

According to ABC News, the female victim adorned “metal earrings” and “a yellow metal bracelet” at the time her body was found.

According to the report by TMZ, further details about the metal bracelet were revealed.

The yellow metal bracelet, as per the report, was in the shape of a “W.”

ABC News reported that authorities are treating the investigation as a case of homicide in order to understand the circumstance surrounding the victim’s death and the background of the incident.

The investigation has yet to chart out more details, which in the present case have thrown up initial hurdles since the body was found in a decomposed state.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, police sources shared with the publication that that the car had been abandoned for about five days, before officials made the discovery of the decomposed body.

As per TMZ, D4vd, who is on music tour across North America, is fully cooperating with the investigation.

However, the report of the incident has already shed negative light on the 20-year-old singer’s public profile.

As per Rolling Stones, brands such as Crocs and Hollister are waiting for the investigation to end before they make their brand and content collaboration with D4vd public.