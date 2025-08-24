Who was Forrest Lucas married to? All about Lucas Oil founder’s family as he passes away

Charlotte and Forrest Lucas with actress Jane Seymour in February 2017 (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Well-known businessman, Forrest Lucas, died on Saturday, August 23, at 83.

Lucas Oil announced the passing of its founder on Saturday in a Facebook post. The company wrote:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, Forrest Lucas.”

The post continued paying tribute to the late entrepreneur:

“Forrest's boundless drive for Lucas Oil, his generosity and love for his family, friends, and community defined his life. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing his legacy will continue to inspire our team and all who knew him.”

At the time of his demise, Forrest Lucas was married to his second wife, Charlotte. The couple shared seven children. According to Lucas Oil’s official website, the businessman met his current spouse a decade after divorcing his first wife in 1969. They met at a salon in western Crawford County, where Charlotte gave him a haircut.

Recounting the first time meeting his wife, Forrest asserted that he “doesn't remember the haircut,” but he will “never forget the barber,” per LucasOil.com. He once remarked:

“She's still a beautiful woman, but back then she was drop-dead gorgeous. I was lucky to get her.”

The pair married in 1982, with Forrest Lucas adopting Charlotte’s son, Bobby. They founded Lucas Oil in 1989, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive lubricants, oils, and additives.

The Indianapolis-headquartered firm is well-known for its motorsport sponsorships across NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, and more.

At the same time, the company founded by Forrest and Charlotte earned nationwide recognition for holding the naming rights of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home field for the Indianapolis Colts.

Charlotte and Forrest Lucas founded and owned multiple businesses

After founding their family-owned business, the couple continued owning many subsidiaries. According to LucasOil.com, they owned a video-production company (Lucas Oil Production Studios), a western Missouri cattle ranch (The Lucas Ranch and Lucas Cattle Co.), and racetracks in Missouri and California, among others.

Apart from their business partnership, the couple was also inducted into the Missouri Agriculture Hall of Fame in April 2024.

Forrest also served as the president and CEO of Lucas Oil for years, until he transitioned to the position of chairman in July 2023.

Currently, he and Charlotte’s son, Morgan, are the CEOs of Lucas Oil. At the same time, Morgan’s wife, Katie Lucas, is the firm's president.

For those unaware, Morgan Lucas is a former NHRA Top Fuel drag racer who became Lucas Oil’s vice president of sales in 2016. The company promoted him to president in 2020, before he became the CEO in 2024.

Katie Lucas, the former VP of Strategy and Philanthropy and CAO (Chief Administrative Officer), became the president after her husband vacated the position. Forrest Lucas spoke about the promotions and said:

“Morgan and Katie are dedicated to this company, both growing into exemplary leaders. Katie has shown a tenacious work ethic and passion for Lucas Oil, and Morgan has proven his leadership by taking strategic steps to secure and drive long-term success for the company. We are thrilled to see them take control and continue what we started.”

After Forrest Lucas’ passing at 83, many have sent their condolences and paid tributes to the businessman on social media. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and seven children.