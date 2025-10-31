Who was Derek Krueger? GoFundMe raises over $65000 as Wayzata hockey community mourns beloved coach’s passing

Derek Krueger, a Minnesota hockey coach, passed away on October 28 [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Markus Spiske)

Derek Krueger, a youth hockey coach from Twin Cities, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 28. The Wayzata Youth Hockey Association (WYHA) announced the death in a press release on Wednesday, addressing the local sports community:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Derek Krueger passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. Derek dedicated countless hours to the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association.”

According to WYHA, Derek Krueger coached the association’s different teams, including Squirt A, Peewee AA, and Bantam AA. The late coach also led the Bantam AA team to a state championship in 2021. WYHA described Krueger as “a valued member of the Wayzata hockey community,” who was also a devoted family man.

Derek has been survived by his wife, Lisa, and four kids. Three of the couple’s children are active players in Wayzata Youth Hockey Association. Remembering Coach Derek Kreuger, WYHA added:

“We ask our entire community to come together in remembrance of Derek and to keep the Krueger family in your thoughts.”

WYHA also mentioned the GoFundMe page dedicated to Coach Derek and his family. The campaign has garnered the community's attention and has received over 360 donations.

GoFundMe page for Coach Derek Krueger’s family raises over $65,000 to reach its goal within three days

After the unfortunate death of the longtime Wayzata hockey community member, a fundraiser was created to support his family. Kristi Hendricks of Maple Grove, Minnesota, has organized the GoFundMe campaign, urging the local hockey community to contribute. Hendricks wrote:

“Derek was more than just a hockey coach - he was a mentor, a role model, and a friend to countless players, parents, and families. His passion for the game and his ability to inspire young athletes went far beyond the ice.”

The organizer added:

“Those who knew him will remember his big heart, his endless patience, and his belief in every kid who laced up their skates. Whether it was celebrating a win or helping someone through a tough time, Derek led with compassion and strength.”

Kristi Hendricks mentioned Coach Krueger’s family and stated that the fundraiser aims to assist them with funeral expenses and other financial burdens. The GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $65,000, reached its target within three days.

Apart from supporting Derek Krueger’s fundraiser, many have paid tribute and extended their condolences on social media. Max Menne, an Otsego, Minnesota native, shared the GoFundMe page on Facebook while writing a heartfelt note:

“Earlier this week we lost a coach, a father, a son, a husband, and a great human. Getting to know this family over the last couple years through coaching hockey has been nothing short of amazing.”

Menne continued:

“I pray you rest easy Derek, and to the rest of the Kruger family, youre loved and will always have an amazing support system behind you. If you are able, please donate to this amazing family ❤️”

Eddy Denison, Coach Derek Krueger’s friend, penned a Facebook post mentioning the GoFundMe campaign:

“Yesterday I lost one of my closest friends unexpectedly. Coach Derek. If you have the ability to help support his wife and amazing kids through this unimaginable time, that would be amazing. He will always be remembered and loved. I miss you Buddy!”

Lindsey Kopischke Buttweiler, whose son Derek Krueger coached, also remembered the late coach on Facebook:

“He was a big part of the Wayzata hockey community, but he even extended his talents to the off season, continuing to coach and share his love of the game with players from all over, including our son George. He always believed in George, and that encouragement meant the world to George and our family.”

Minnesota Lakers Hockey, an athlete development program, also paid tribute to Coach Derek on X and Facebook, while sharing the GoFundMe page.