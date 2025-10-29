Who was David Cajuso? Tributes pour in as Miami Beach police officer dies in accident

Miami Beach PD Motorman David Cajuso lost his life in a traffic crash on Tuesday [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Michael Förtsch)

Officer David Cajuso of the Miami Beach Police Department passed away on Tuesday, October 28, following an accident.

The 33-year-old was involved in a crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 in the Northwest 138th Street area, near the Gratigny Parkway’s entrance to the interstate, WSVN reported. Miami Beach PD announced the officer’s death on its social media handles:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of Miami Beach Police Motorman David Cajuso, who succumbed to his injuries following a traffic crash earlier today.”

David Cajuso, a police motorman, worked for the Miami Beach PD for 10 years. The department revealed that Officer Cajuso is survived by his wife, three children, and parents, alongside his MBPD family. Miami Beach Police confirmed:

“Funeral arrangements are forthcoming and will be shared once finalized. Please keep Officer Cajuso’s family and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Cajuso was an alumnus of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Florida and graduated from the Class of 2010. Archbishop McCarthy Alumni Association also mourned the death of a Miami Beach PD officer on Facebook and wrote:

“The McCarthy Community is very saddened to hear about the passing of David Cajuso from the Class of 2010. David faithfully served the Miami Beach community for ten years as a Miami Beach Police Motorman. We are asking God to give his family strength through this difficult time.”

Many others also paid their respects to the late officer following his unfortunate demise.

Community mourns David Cajuso after he passed away in a motorcycle crash on I-75

Miami Beach PD confirmed that its 33-year-old motorman’s vehicle crashed on I-75. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., west of the Palmetto Expressway, according to WSVN. According to the outlet, the first responders administered CPR before the officer was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in a rescue helicopter.

Later, Miami Beach PD Chief Wayne Jones confirmed Officer Cajuso’s death in a press conference. Describing him as a “dedicated hero,” Jones noted (via Local10.com):

“This is a sad and dark day for men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and for our law enforcement officer in South Florida. I ask that you keep his young family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this grievance process.”

We are deeply grateful for Officer Cajuso's courageous service to his community. He will always be remembered as a hero. Our hearts are with his family and @MiamiBeachPD. 💙 — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 29, 2025

Many expressed their condolences on X under the Miami Beach Police Department’s announcement post.

“Devastating. My deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. May he rest in eternal peace. 🙏,” a user wrote.

“We are all heartbroken 💔 for him and his family what a horrific event Today,” another user remarked.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to the Miami Beach Police Department and Officer Cajuso's wife, children, and family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” one user tweeted.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) also replied to the tweet and paid tribute to the fallen officer:

“We are deeply grateful for Officer Cajuso's courageous service to his community. He will always be remembered as a hero. Our hearts are with his family and @MiamiBeachPD. 💙”

Pablo Fern Gonzalez, a Miami resident and police officer, remembered David Cajuso as the “little brother” and penned a heartfelt note in a Facebook post. Gonzalez reminisced about his late colleague and wrote:

“Dave loved to mess with everyone and told the corniest dad jokes you’ve ever heard. There is nothing anyone can say negatively about him! He was too loved. Every chance we spoke it was amazing to hear how happy he was in his life.”

Gonzalez stated that David constantly talked about his family and often expressed being proud of his wife and children. He added:

“He loved everyone and everything he was an amazing man, father, husband and officer. If more people carried themselves the way he did the world would truly be a better place. Dave I love you brother, I thank god for granting me the ability to be able to laugh and to have worked by your side.”

Gonzalez concluded the post with his condolences to David Cajuso’s wife, children, and family. Like him, the late officer’s cousin, Karina Alfonso, also remembered him on Facebook and sought prayers for their family.

Steven Meiner, Miami Beach Mayor, also paid his respects to David Cajuso and shared:

“I spent the day yesterday at Ryder Trauma and witnessed firsthand the outpouring of love, strength, and unity from David’s Motor Unit team, his amazing family, and from the endless stream of law enforcement officers from departments across Florida who rushed to support him. It was a powerful reminder of the bond shared by those who dedicate their lives to protect others.”

Mayor Meiner mentioned standing firmly with Cajuso’s family and the law enforcement community in the wake of the tragedy. Apart from him, sheriff’s offices across Jacksonville, Flagler County, St. Lucie County, Palm Beach County, and more also conveyed their condolences.