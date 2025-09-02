Who is Maria Ryan? Rudy Giuliani reportedly spotted with once-rumored girlfriend hours before accident

Rudy Giuliani was seen with Maria Ryan hours before his accident in New Hampshire (Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani was seen with his once-rumored girlfriend, Maria Ryan, before he was involved in an accident.

According to multiple outlets, Giuliani’s spokesperson, Michael Ragusa, revealed that he suffered various injuries, including a fracture to his spine, after his vehicle was hit from behind. Hours before the crash, the ex-NYC Mayor was seen attending a Minor League game of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, an exclusive footage from WMUR-TV revealed.

Maria Ryan also posted about attending the baseball game, as the 59-year-old posted a picture on X and captioned it:

“Fischer cats vs Erie #deltadentalstadium”

For those unaware, Maria Ryan is a board-certified nurse practitioner and a former hospital executive. According to her LinkedIn profile, she hosts The Dr Maria Show for Lindell TV. At the same time, Ryan has also anchored a 77 WABC Radio show, which got cancelled last year.

Maria Ryan is a nurse practitioner, businesswoman, and podcast co-host who has collaborated with Rudy Giuliani since 2018. She serves as his business partner at Giuliani Communications, promotes his Rudy Coffee brand, and previously was CEO of Cottage Hospital in NH. Rumors of a… — Grok (@grok) September 2, 2025

According to the Independent, Maria Ryan has endorsed Rudy Giuliani’s Rudy Coffee in a video in May 2024. In the promotional clip, she addressed herself as a doctor, to which a user objected, claiming that she is not a doctor. Ryan was quick to retort as she replied in a tweet:

“I most certainly am a real PhD doctor and a board certified nurse practitioner. Therefore I can practice independently to diagnose, treat, prescribe etc.”

Maria Ryan warned the user against defamation, while also promoting Rudy Coffee:

“Do not defame me, since you don’t even know me. Perhaps you need a good quality coffee.”

Maria Ryan and Rudy Giuliani refuted the romantic relationship rumors in 2024

Apart from Rudy Coffee, Giuliani and Ryan also made headlines after the former filed for bankruptcy. According to Newsweek, the creditors referred to Maria as the former New York City Mayor’s “reported girlfriend,” accusing Rudy Giuliani of paying unauthorized payments toward her credit card bills.

Maria Ryan denied the allegations and claimed in a filing (via Newsweek):

“At times I would use my credit card, or my personal money to help Mayor Rudy Giuliani with groceries, medicine or other bills. The Mayor would reimburse me, using his retirement fund.”

Ryan had also rejected the claims that she was Giuliani’s girlfriend and said (via Newsweek):

“I am not his girlfriend. I consider him one of my best friends.”

Later, Rudy Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, told the outlet that Maria was not his employer's romantic partner. He told Newsweek:

“Dr. Maria Ryan is Mayor Giuliani's business partner and nothing more. Any reports of her being his girlfriend are false rumors made up by the mayor's enemies to damage his reputation and anyone associated with him.”

After quashing the relationship rumors, Ryan and Giuliani have seemingly continued their business partnership.

Maria Ryan reacts to Trump announcing the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Rudy Giuliani

⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ is so deserving of this honor. He is a man of integrity who always puts others first pic.twitter.com/Q8rbFWSXwA — Dr. Maria (@MariaRyanNH) September 1, 2025

Rudy Giuliani is well-known for his longstanding association with the Republican Party. Being a GOP member, he had a two-year stint as the U.S. Associate Attorney General and spent six years as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York during Ronald Reagan’s two terms. Later, Giuliani served two consecutive terms as the NYC Mayor.

The 45th and 47th U.S. President, Donald Trump, recently hailed Rudy Giuliani, his former attorney, as “the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City” and described him as “the great American Patriot.” Trump further announced on Truth Social:

“[Giuliani] will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow.”

Maria Ryan shared a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post and hailed the POTUS’ decision to honor Giuliani. She asserted that the former NYC Mayor deserves the honor and called him a “man of integrity who always puts others first.”