Who is Lindsey Langston? Miss United States files restraining order against GOP Rep. Cory Mills

Lindsey Langston, who is the Miss United States and a Republican from Florida, has filed for a restraining order against the U.S. Representative Cory Mills.

In the restraining order, Langston has accused Mills of harassment; using intimidation tactics and threatening to release intimate content, following the end of their romantic relationship a few months ago.

Lindsey Langston was raised and born in Lake City, Florida; she has been involved in beauty pageants since she was a child, and has held well recognized titles like Miss U.S. National Forestry 2023, Miss United States 2024 and much more.

She has also leveraged political involvement, by working on campaigns that support Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis political agendas, and was an assistant to the secretary of commerce at Enterprise Florida.

According to her bio on the United States Crown website, she is also the founder of Cultivate Kindness, an organization focused on agricultural awareness and youth involvement in agriculture and has a children's book currently in production entitled Cultivating Kindness with Farmer Friend.

A look into Lindsey Langston's relationship and recent restraining order against Cory Mills

As Langston claimed in police reports and her own testimony, her relationship with Mills began in November 2021. Their relationship progressed quickly, and Langston moved into Mills’s Florida residence in 2024.

In February 2025, however, the relationship ended when Langston learned through national news coverage that Mills was reportedly involved with a second woman, named Sarah Raviani, who accused him of assault in Washington DC. Raviani ultimately walked back on her claims.

After the break-up, Langston claimed that Mills continued to harass her and made threats against her, including statements that he would harm future romantic partners of hers, and that he would release private, sexually explicit videos of the two.



Florida Rep.Cory Mills seems to have a new scandal daily! He was just recently caught up in a scandal where he was cheating on his wife with his new girlfriend that accused him of some other things too in the past! 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dLymBD8Zfs

— Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 6, 2025

On July 14, Langston reported Mills to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and provided investigators with evidence, including text messages and Instagram communications.

According to a report by the News Journal, the evidence allegedly shows Mills making veiled threats and attempts to frighten Langston into silence. This case has been referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for review.

Lindsey Langston said she decided to come forward not only for her protection, but for the benefit of others thought to be in similar patterns of abuse or coercion.



"To be a voice for those needing to be heard-for past, present, and future victims who are being manipulated, threatened, and extorted into silence," she told Drop Site News.



Representative Cory Mills, a loyal supporter of Donald Trump and former combat veteran, has denied all wrongdoing and said in his statement to the media that Langston's attorney, Anthony Sabatini, who is his former activist opponent, was using this for political purposes.

The allegations come at a time when Mills is having a rough patch in his political career. He is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for financial and contractual possible issues. He also has had reports come out in July that he was undergoing eviction proceedings for failing to pay rent for a penthouse in Washington, D.C. which he eventually resolved.