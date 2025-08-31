Who is Gordon Ramsay’s wife? All about Tana Ramsay as chef reveals skin cancer diagnosis

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern on September 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

Gordon Ramsay, 58, tied the knot to his wife, Cayetana Elizabeth "Tana" Ramsay, 51, on December 21, 1996. According to a report by Parade, they first met in 1992.

The couple, sharing an age gap of over seven years, dated for four years before celebrating their nuptials. Tana is a cookbook author, TV broadcaster, and proud mother of their six children.

She has been making the headlines ever since the news of her husband's skin cancer diagnosis was disclosed publicly. The world-renowned British chef recently revealed on Instagram about his skin cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment.

Sharing images of his bandage and the stitch line on his ear and neck, he emphasized the importance of sunscreen and appreciated "the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma."

Everything we know about Gordon Ramsay's wife, Tana Ramsay

A look at her illustrious career

Born on August 23, 1974, in Croydon, Surrey, Tana is much more than Gordon's wife. Initially, she was a Montessori-trained teacher. However, she transitioned her career trajectory over time into television presenting and writing, carving out her own space in the culinary world.

In 2006, she published her first cookbook, Family Kitchen. Over the years, she continued with five more releases, including Kitchen Secrets in 2010 and I Love to Bake in 2011, according to a report by People.

Despite Gordon's fame as a world-class chef, Tana is the one who cooks most meals at home. Interestingly, she confessed to being slower than her husband in the kitchen during a 2008 conversation with Toronto CityNews.

People cited her old interview, where she noted:

"I've never been trained as a chef. I take forever to chop an onion or a carrot compared to [Gordon], but it's my way of real family food. Our dishes are completely different, and it's the home cooking he wants when he's at home."

While chatting, Tana also reflected on preparing meals for her family, further explaining:

"I remember going home and having a home-cooked meal on the table — just the comfort that gave me as a child and the security it makes you feel. That's what I want to do for my family."

In 2011, she launched All About the Girl salon in Wandsworth, London, offering beauty treatments. After 12 years, she transferred ownership to Townhouse, founded by Juanita Huber-Millet.

A look at her relationship with Gordon Ramsay

Tana first met Gordon at a New Year's Eve party, and interestingly, she was already engaged at the time, according to a People report cited from The Guardian. Though she was uninterested in the chef, she recalled him as "a complete arrogant arse."

Their paths crossed again when Gordon stopped by a flat Tana shared with a friend, and sparks finally flew. The two began dating and later married on December 21, 1996, celebrating 28 years together in 2024.

The lovebirds share six children: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda "Tilly", Oscar, and Jesse. In 2016, the mother of six also experienced a miscarriage. Recently, the chef revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark, as reported by People, that his wife wishes to expand their family and welcome one more child.