Who is CJ on 32s? Real name all we know about YouTuber claiming to have killed intruder at Illinois home

Corey Jones, who is popularly known online as CJ on 32s, is a YouTuber hailing from Chicago who has created a prominent niche in the custom car community.

He is known for his extravagant cars, lifestyle vlogs, and family-focussed content. Jones has become one of the more prominent personalities in automotive YouTube. Recently, however, he has begun to trend for a much different reason.

In mid August 2025, unsubstantiated claims about the 29-year-old fatally shooting a home intruder in Joliet, Illinois, began on social media. According to Hype Fresh, unverified claims of this origin began from a post on X which quickly spread to YouTube, Instagram, and Reddit.

Today, CJ on 32s himself has provided information confirming the claim. A video of him addressing the speculation and verifying it has gone viral on X and Instagram.

Corey Jones, born May 26, 1996, in Chicago, started his YouTube channel in 2017, inspired by his brother CJ So Cool, also a YouTuber.

CJ on 32s has developed a strong fanbase over the years, with videos including luxury cars, customizations, giveaways, and a few glimpses of his personal life.

He has over 183 million views on YouTube and more than 750,000 Instagram followers. In addition to his activities on YouTube, Jones is the vice-president of Crusader Customs, a company that specializes in car modifications.

According to a report by Citimuzik, CJ on 32s' entrepreneurial actions and established online presence have played a role in his net worth being estimated at between $2–3 million.

Much of his income comes from YouTube advertisement revenue, sponsorships, and partner brands.

CJ often posts time spent with his daughter and niece on his YouTube channel. Just hours prior to rumors surrounding the alleged shooting, he shared a video about a repossessed Lamborghini Urus.

A look into CJ on 32s' recent intruder allegation

There have been reports and speculations that CJ used deadly force against someone he found breaking and entering into his residence.

Under Illinois self-defense law, it supposedly has some type of “castle doctrine” that allows residents to use deadly force if they reasonably believe they are facing imminent danger or a violent felony.

However, we still have no update by the police department or any other legal authority.

"I'm good gang. Everything good over here? Yes, it's in my house. Y'all know what yellow tape means. Yes, it's a body in my house... They broke in my crib. And you know it's consequences behind actions, man. That's all I'm gonna say," CJ on 32s said in the viral video.

Popular YouTube car vlogger Cjon32’s killed a home intruder that broke into his home in Illinois

pic.twitter.com/JOaYsrFLWS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 17, 2025

This is not the first time CJ on 32s has experienced online controversy.

CJ has previously faced allegations and rumors which included tax issues to irregularities with his raffles and other accountability issues, although none have been verified or substantiated from any credible source.