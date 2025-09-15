Who is Ava Raine’s mother? All about The Rock’s daughter as she draws backlash over Charlie Kirk post

Ava Raine posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@avawwe_)

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, was on the receiving end of social media backlash due to her response about the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

The 24-year-old WWE star faced backlash online following the repost of a message encouraging kindness, with critics claiming she was tone deaf in light of Kirk’s death.

The incident has sparked some debate among the public, but perhaps more importantly, it brought a lot of attention back onto her family life, specifically when it comes to her mother, Dany Garcia.

Shortly after Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, Ava reposted a comedian’s statement to her Instagram story, which read:

"If you want people to have kind words when you pass, then maybe you should say kind things while you’re alive."

She later doubled down on X, writing, “and I’ll stand by it. Be kind, now more than ever.” While some cheered her on for promoting kindness, others slammed her timing and tone as lacking, calling out her for being insensitive towards a person's death.

and i’ll stand behind this.



be kind, now more than ever. https://t.co/uMS6JyECHB — A V A (@avawwe_) September 11, 2025

Though most know Ava Raine thanks to her father, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, not many know about her mother. Ava Raine’s mother is Dany Garcia, who is into business and entertainment. Garcia, a producer and entrepreneur who is also the founder of The Garcia Companies, has been the mastermind behind various huge projects in film, sports, and fitness.

Dany Garcia wed Dwayne Johnson in 1997, and the couple’s daughter Simone (Ava) was born in 2001. Despite divorcing in 2008, their break-up was civil. They continue to be good friends, with the two of them still doing business together.

A look into Ava Raine’s rising wrestling career

Ava Raine has been creating her own legacy in the world of wrestling. She is a fourth-generation performer, following her father, grandfather (Rocky Johnson), and great-grandfather (“High Chief” Peter Maivia).

Ava would later sign a developmental contract with WWE in 2020, and would be training at the Performance Center before making her television debut on NXT in 2022 as a member of the Schism faction.

In 2025, she made her mark by becoming the youngest-ever General Manager of NXT which showed WWE’s belief in her ability to lead. Her appointment was announced during the New Year’s Evil special and was praised by her fans and family, a historic moment for the Johnson-Garcia name in sports entertainment.

Dany Garcia has also been prominent in Ava’s introduction to wrestling. When Ava was announced as the youngest NXT general manager in history, Garcia made it into a family affair and called it one of those “historic” moments for her kin.

"I am endlessly proud of my daughter, along with her fellow Gen Z Latinos (1 in 4 of all Gen Z!) who are fearlessly shaping our futures and advocating for others in the process," Garcia captioned the post.

The recent storm over Ava Raine’s social media comments is a reflection of the criticism she receives as both a wrestler and, even more so, as the daughter of one of entertainment’s biggest stars.